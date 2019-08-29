Interpublic Group (IPG) Shareholder Fiduciary Management Decreased Holding by $1.57 Million; As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Shares Declined, Shareholder Cortland Associates Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.05 Million

Cortland Associates Inc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 38.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc sold 11,982 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 18,922 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, down from 30,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.20% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $71.94. About 6.32M shares traded or 6.98% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Credit Risk Protected by De-Leveraging Path; 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Adds Philip Morris, Exits Cheesecake Factory: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Tobacco giant Philip Morris International received a “buy” rating in new coverage from Deutsche Bank; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – THE EUR 300 MLN INVESTMENT INCLUDED CONSTRUCTION OF 3 BUILDINGS; FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2018; 15/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Sustainability Report Shows Relentless Business Shift toward Smoke-Free Future; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Revenue Ex-Favorable Currency Up 8.3%; 26/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Eastern Europe Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 8.3%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup

Fiduciary Management Inc decreased its stake in Interpublic Group (IPG) by 1.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc sold 74,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.69% . The institutional investor held 4.92 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.45 million, down from 5.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Interpublic Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $20.03. About 1.39M shares traded. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has risen 3.15% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 07/03/2018 – Mars Petcare, Michelson Found Animals Foundation, and R/GA Launch the Leap Venture Studio, the First Dedicated Accelerator Program for the $100B Pet Care Industry; 27/04/2018 – IPG CEO MICHAEL ROTH SAYS WORKING VERY CLOSELY WITH FACEBOOK TO SOLVE SOME PRIVACY ISSUES AFTER RECENT REVELATION OF DATA LEAK – CNBC; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) to ‘BBB+’ From ‘BBB’; 27/04/2018 – CARE & McCann Health Launch “Pay the Price” Website for National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day; 07/03/2018 – Mars Petcare, Michelson Found Animals Foundation, and R/GA Launch the Leap Venture Studio, the First Dedicated Accelerator Prog; 20/03/2018 – Craft Worldwide and MotionPoint Partner to Deliver Multilingual Websites in Record Time; 29/03/2018 – IPG SAYS AARON SHAPIRO DEPARTS FOR NEW VENTURE; 04/04/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COS. TO ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK; 15/05/2018 – McCann Health Wins One Show’s First-Ever Health Best of Discipline Award for Immunity Charm™ Campaign; 29/03/2018 – IPG NAMES MICHAEL KOZIOL GLOBAL CEO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold IPG shares while 133 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 375.50 million shares or 1.16% less from 379.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 23,500 were accumulated by Highvista Strategies Limited Liability Corporation. Cls Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Brown Advisory has 0% invested in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) for 42,080 shares. 51,356 are owned by Mutual Of America Management Lc. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 173,561 shares. Natixis has invested 0.04% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Central Bankshares Com accumulated 357 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 540,317 shares. Caxton Associate Lp stated it has 0.03% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Moreover, American Interest has 0.06% invested in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) for 735,504 shares. Norinchukin Savings Bank The has invested 0.02% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.05% or 203,759 shares. Lifeplan Financial Group Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 7,958 shares. Ww Asset Management holds 0.03% or 25,169 shares. Capital Mgmt Va owns 683,503 shares.

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63B and $15.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) by 835,656 shares to 3.02 million shares, valued at $65.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unilever Plc Adr (NYSE:UL) by 405,548 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.92M shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $399,976 activity. GREENIAUS H JOHN bought $199,988 worth of stock or 8,650 shares.

Analysts await The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.49 EPS, up 2.08% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.48 per share. IPG’s profit will be $189.74 million for 10.22 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.52% EPS growth.

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00 million and $618.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 1,157 shares to 3,201 shares, valued at $911,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp New by 9,116 shares in the quarter, for a total of 251,387 shares, and has risen its stake in Tencent Hldgs Ltd Adr (TCEHY).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory holds 367,199 shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White owns 14,158 shares. Roundview Cap Ltd Liability Company invested in 3,266 shares. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan holds 2.45% or 53,800 shares. Birch Hill Ltd holds 0.03% or 4,800 shares in its portfolio. Brinker holds 0.38% or 112,948 shares. Lvw Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.87% or 37,006 shares. Tower Bridge Advsr invested in 18,451 shares or 0% of the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 0.8% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 50,000 shares. Schafer Cullen holds 1.36M shares or 1.76% of its portfolio. Hl Limited Com has 0.16% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 115,197 shares. Zwj Counsel holds 10,914 shares. Gsa Capital Prtn Limited Liability Partnership has 0.3% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 33,824 shares. Prudential Public Limited Co holds 361,872 shares. Ally Financial owns 89,000 shares.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 13.13 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.