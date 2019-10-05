Interpublic Group Cos (IPG) Stock Declined While Clark Estates Decreased Holding by $1.69 Million; Eagle Asset Management Lifted Its Position in Wabtec (WAB) by $7.90 Million as Stock Rose

Clark Estates Inc decreased its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (IPG) by 46.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc sold 77,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.69% . The institutional investor held 88,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.99M, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Interpublic Group Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $20.85. About 2.35 million shares traded. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has risen 3.15% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 30/04/2018 – McCann Worldgroup Sweeps 2018 APAC Effie Awards; 19/03/2018 – James Ward Named President At McCann Detroit; 22/04/2018 – DJ Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPG); 29/03/2018 – CORRECTED-INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES – MANAGEMENT SUCCESSION SEES MICHAEL KOZIOL NAMED GLOBAL CEO OF HUGE (NOT FOR ENTIRE CO) AS AARON SHAPIRO DEPARTS FOR NEW VENTURE; 15/05/2018 – McCann Health Wins One Show’s First-Ever Health Best of Discipline Award for lmmunity Charm™ Campaign; 11/04/2018 – Hotwire Names FCB Creative Agency of Record; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) to ‘BBB+’ From ‘BBB’; 20/03/2018 – Lee Maicon Joins McCann N.A. as Chief Strategy Officer; 23/05/2018 – Weber Shandwick Launches CultureShift to Help Companies Build & Define Corporate Cultures in Times of Change; 04/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY FITCH

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 22.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 111,329 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 599,447 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.02 million, up from 488,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $65.49. About 977,263 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 03/04/2018 – DOJ: Knorr, Wabtec Settlement Prohibits Companies from Maintaining Employee ‘No-Poach’ Agreements; 25/04/2018 – Erie Times-News: Will Wabtec buy GE Transportation?; 26/03/2018 – WABTEC BUYS ANNAX, A LEADING SUPPLIER OF PUBLIC ADDRESS,; 21/05/2018 – WABTECH CLIMBS MOST INTRADAY IN A MONTH, AFTER DEAL WITH GE; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – WABTEC CHAIRMAN, ALBERT J. NEUPAVER HAS BEEN RE-APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY18 Rev; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – CEO RAYMOND T. BETLER WILL REMAIN PRESIDENT AND CEO OF THE MERGED COMPANY; 21/05/2018 – GE merges transportation unit with Wabtec in $11.1 bln deal; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, WABTEC’S CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS WILL REMAIN IN WILMERDING, PENNSYLVANIA – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – GE: WABTEC CHAIRMAN NEUPAVER HAS BEEN RE-APPOINTED EXEC CHAIR

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $652,600 was made by NEUPAVER ALBERT J on Tuesday, May 21. KASSLING WILLIAM E bought $503,520 worth of stock. DeNinno David L had bought 3,000 shares worth $193,530.

Analysts await The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.49 EPS, up 2.08% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.48 per share. IPG’s profit will be $189.91 million for 10.64 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.52% EPS growth.

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $625.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 93,679 shares to 668,038 shares, valued at $38.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $399,976 activity. On Tuesday, April 30 GREENIAUS H JOHN bought $199,988 worth of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) or 8,650 shares.