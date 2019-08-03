Interpublic Group Cos (IPG) Stake Has Increased by Shell Asset Management Co; Home Depot (HD) Holder Chartist Lifted Its Stake by $17.85 Million as Valuation Rose

Shell Asset Management Co increased its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (IPG) by 318.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co bought 74,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.69% . The institutional investor held 98,060 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06M, up from 23,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Interpublic Group Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $21.77. About 2.60 million shares traded. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has risen 3.15% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 15/05/2018 – Hotchkis And Wiley Buys New 1.1% Position in Interpublic; 29/03/2018 – IPG SAYS AARON SHAPIRO DEPARTS FOR NEW VENTURE; 19/03/2018 – James Ward Named President At McCann Detroit; 07/05/2018 – Momentum Worldwide Unveils “First Cut” – An Enhanced Golf Division In Partnership With The Moore Group; 02/05/2018 – McCann Creative Work Recognized at Global D&AD As Most Awarded Campaign in Show’s History; 21/05/2018 – IPG Mediabrands Brings Agencies Society and Ansible Under Reprise Banner; 22/03/2018 – Getty Images Transforms Iconic Watermark Into Support for Global Water Issues on World Water Day; 22/04/2018 – DJ Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPG); 27/04/2018 – Interpublic 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 27/04/2018 – New Research Reveals lnauthentic lnfluencer Content On The Rise As Consumer Skepticism Grows

Chartist Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 4.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc bought 93 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 2,055 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $394.37 million, up from 1,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $212.15. About 2.77M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – PROPOSAL 7: A SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING AMENDMENT OF COMPANY’S COMPENSATION CLAWBACK POLICY WAS ALSO NOT APPROVED; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Bad winter weather may affect results at Home Depot; 14/03/2018 – HBI And The Home Depot Foundation Partner To Tackle Labor Shortage; 25/04/2018 – KWTX News 10: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 15/05/2018 – Cramer: Don’t bail on Home Depot just because of sluggish spring sales; 24/04/2018 – KHOU: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot -police; 08/03/2018 – Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 11/05/2018 – Traders await headlines on NAFTA talks ahead of House Speaker Paul Ryan’s May 17 deadline. Walmart, Macy’s and Home Depot report earnings, and April retail sales data is reported Tuesday; 24/04/2018 – ATF HQ: BREAKING: ATF is responding to the scene of a officer involved shooting at Home Depot in North Dallas, Texas

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold IPG shares while 133 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 375.50 million shares or 1.16% less from 379.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt stated it has 505 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Trexquant Limited Partnership, Connecticut-based fund reported 102,149 shares. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman & Communication has 0% invested in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) for 12,003 shares. Tower Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) owns 0.02% invested in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) for 19,160 shares. West Oak Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Reinhart Partners owns 1.05 million shares or 2.05% of their US portfolio. Zwj Counsel Inc reported 1.32M shares stake. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 288,915 shares. Amg Funds Limited Liability Company reported 49,317 shares. The Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Bk Corporation has invested 0.03% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Jpmorgan Chase & Communications accumulated 1.05M shares or 0% of the stock. Cwm Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% or 8,639 shares. Moreover, Ajo LP has 0.01% invested in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) for 64,336 shares. Morgan Dempsey Cap Ltd has 0.01% invested in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $399,976 activity. 8,650 shares were bought by THOMAS DAVID M, worth $199,988.

Shell Asset Management Co, which manages about $4.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 18,972 shares to 40,126 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 47,986 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,479 shares, and cut its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 125,055 were accumulated by Confluence Inv Management Limited Com. New York-based Mutual Of America Capital Limited has invested 0.55% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Lc reported 408,973 shares or 1.58% of all its holdings. Moreover, Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt LP has 0.02% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 7,900 shares. Mufg Americas Holding holds 230,592 shares or 1.27% of its portfolio. Sky Inv Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 11,612 shares or 0.82% of their US portfolio. Goelzer reported 4,711 shares. Howland Cap Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.14% or 9,122 shares. Diversified Trust Communication holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 3,850 shares. Miller Howard Investments New York owns 250,761 shares for 1.33% of their portfolio. Aviance Cap Mngmt Llc has invested 0.05% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Summit Asset Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). The Texas-based Hilltop has invested 0.24% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). King Luther Capital Mgmt Corp holds 1.87% or 1.28M shares in its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd holds 418,984 shares.