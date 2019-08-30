Interpublic Group Cos (IPG) Shareholder Wbi Investments Cut Stake; Granite Investment Partners Raised Biolife Solutions (BLFS) Holding by $356,099

Wbi Investments Inc decreased its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (IPG) by 46.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc sold 55,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.69% . The institutional investor held 64,791 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36 million, down from 120,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Interpublic Group Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $19.88. About 3.12M shares traded. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has risen 3.15% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 29/03/2018 – Huge Transitions to New Global Leadership; 29/03/2018 – Interpublic: Huge Co-Founder Aaron Shapiro Leaving Agency in May; 27/04/2018 – GM Recognizes Jack Morton for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 29/03/2018 – Interpublic Names Michael Koziol Global CEO of Huge; 08/03/2018 – Committed to Fostering a Healthy Work-Life Balance, Momentum Worldwide Announces New Flex Work Initiatives; 08/03/2018 – Weber Shandwick and SellersEaston Support Vital Voices, a Global Partnership for Empowering Women, with VoiceUp Series; 23/03/2018 – Rogers & Cowan/FRUKT Named Heineken USA AOR For Product Placement, Entertainment PR And Integration Partnerships; 04/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COS. TO BBB+ FROM BBB BY FITCH; 18/04/2018 – McCann Health Launches First-Of-Its Kind Global Scientific Council; 21/05/2018 – IPG Mediabrands Brings Agencies Society and Ansible Under Reprise Banner

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Biolife Solutions Inc (BLFS) by 25.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc bought 20,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.00% . The institutional investor held 103,109 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 82,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Biolife Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $415.93 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $20.69. About 83,389 shares traded. BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) has risen 7.50% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLFS News: 02/04/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – SEES FY GAAP OPERATING PROFIT WITH PROPORTIONAL INCREASES IN ADJUSTED EBITDA AND CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 10/05/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – AFFIRMING FULL-YEAR GAAP OPERATING PROFIT, WITH PROPORTIONAL INCREASES IN ADJUSTED EBITDA AND CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 16/05/2018 – BioLife Solutions Makes Investment in SAVSU Technologies to Support Growth and Capture Additional Regenerative Medicine Cold Ch; 10/05/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – AFFIRMING BIOPRESERVATION MEDIA REVENUE IS NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN $14.5 MLN TO $15.5 MLN FOR 2018; 26/03/2018 – BioLife Solutions and SAVSU Technologies to be Awarded Second Patent for Next Generation Cold Chain Technologies Designed for Cell and Gene Therapies; 10/05/2018 – BioLife Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 08/03/2018 – BioLife Solutions Expects to Achieve GAAP Operating Profitability for First Time in 2018; 10/05/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – INCREASING 2018 GROSS MARGIN GUIDANCE TO 63% TO 65%; 02/04/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – FOR 2018 BIOPRESERVATION MEDIA REVENUE EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN $14.5 MLN TO $15.5 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Casdin Capital to Become Shareholder in BioLife Solutions

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06 million and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,223 shares to 10,592 shares, valued at $3.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 14,801 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 308,365 shares, and cut its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Analysts await The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.49 EPS, up 2.08% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.48 per share. IPG’s profit will be $188.88M for 10.14 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.52% EPS growth.

Wbi Investments Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 90,610 shares to 115,840 shares, valued at $5.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 682,621 shares in the quarter, for a total of 788,332 shares, and has risen its stake in Macys Inc (NYSE:M).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $399,976 activity. THOMAS DAVID M also bought $199,988 worth of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) on Tuesday, April 30.

