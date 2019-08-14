Interpublic Group Cos (IPG) Shareholder Telos Capital Management Has Raised Its Position by $404,838; Pentwater Capital Management LP Holding In Turquoise Hill Res LTD (TRQ) Was Has Upped

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (TRQ) by 23.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 36.05 million shares as the company’s stock declined 59.42% . The hedge fund held 187.86M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $311.85 million, up from 151.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.73M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.0004 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4727. About 6.71M shares traded. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) has declined 78.82% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TRQ News: 14/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL BOARD RECENTLY MET WITH SAILINGSTONE; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL 4Q EPS 3.0C, EST. 0.3C; 15/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill announces financial results and review of operations for 2017; 08/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill announces results of voting for directors; 29/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – BOARD IS IN PROCESS OF CONSIDERING SUITABLE CEO CANDIDATES, INCLUDING THOSE FROM RIO TINTO; 17/04/2018 – Turquoise Hill announces first quarter 2018 production; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – QTRLY COPPER PRODUCTION IN CONCENTRATES 45300 TONNES VS 45500 TONNES; 29/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL REPORTS RETIREMENT OF CEO; 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – BOARD HAS MET WITH RIO TINTO & DISCUSSED ACTIONS THAT PARTIES CAN & HAVE TAKEN TO ENHANCE THEIR RELATIONSHIP ON OYU TOLGOI MATTERS; 13/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – THERE IS NO INDICATION IN ACA INFORMATION REQUEST TO SUGGEST THAT OYU TOLGOI IS A SUBJECT OF INVESTIGATION

Telos Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (IPG) by 29.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc bought 19,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.69% . The institutional investor held 85,244 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79M, up from 65,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Interpublic Group Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.01% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $19.98. About 2.26 million shares traded. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has risen 3.15% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 29/03/2018 – Huge Transitions to New Global Leadership; 26/03/2018 – MRM//McCann Again Named a Leader in a Gartner Magic Quadrant Report; 04/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COS. TO BBB+ FROM BBB BY FITCH; 15/05/2018 – Hotchkis And Wiley Buys New 1.1% Position in Interpublic; 20/03/2018 – Craft Worldwide and MotionPoint Partner to Deliver Multilingual Websites in Record Time; 07/05/2018 – Momentum Worldwide Unveils “First Cut” – An Enhanced Golf Division In Partnership With The Moore Group; 21/05/2018 – IPG Mediabrands Brings Agencies Society and Ansible Under Reprise Banner; 30/05/2018 – MRM//McCann Becomes Japan’s First Agency Certified by Veeva Systems for Healthcare CLM; 29/03/2018 – IPG SAYS AARON SHAPIRO DEPARTS FOR NEW VENTURE; 15/05/2018 – Interpublic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold IPG shares while 133 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 375.50 million shares or 1.16% less from 379.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 129,390 shares. Pnc Gp accumulated 150,199 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 540,317 shares. Proshare Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) for 39,938 shares. Lord Abbett & Company Ltd Liability has invested 0.32% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Voloridge Investment Management Ltd Llc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) for 184,960 shares. Morgan Dempsey Cap Mgmt Lc reported 1,361 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.08% or 410,215 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd holds 0.02% or 130,461 shares. Raymond James Advsrs invested in 30,316 shares or 0% of the stock. Comerica Bancorporation stated it has 162,674 shares. Captrust holds 0% or 1,500 shares in its portfolio. Ls Inv Advisors Llc stated it has 15,437 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) for 10,797 shares.

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47 million and $320.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc by 13,321 shares to 14,497 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,212 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $399,976 activity. On Tuesday, April 30 GREENIAUS H JOHN bought $199,988 worth of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) or 8,650 shares.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28 billion and $7.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mesa Air Group Inc by 49,800 shares to 130,200 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (Call) by 60,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc.