Interpublic Group Cos (IPG) Shareholder Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has Raised Holding; Capital International LTD Decreased Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Adr (TSM) Position as Market Valuation Declined

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (IPG) by 10.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought 17,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.69% . The institutional investor held 182,187 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, up from 164,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Interpublic Group Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $19.73. About 138,354 shares traded. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has risen 3.15% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 30/05/2018 – MRM//McCann Becomes Japan’s First Agency Certified by Veeva Systems for Healthcare CLM; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Interpublic Group of Companies to ‘BBB+’; Outlook Revised to Stable; 26/03/2018 – MRM//McCann Again Named a Leader in a Gartner Magic Quadrant Report; 05/04/2018 – Lee Anderson-Brooke Joins Weber Shandwick to Lead Technology & Corporate Across West Coast Operations; 22/03/2018 – Getty Images Transforms Iconic Watermark Into Support for Global Water Issues on World Water Day; 07/03/2018 – Mars Petcare, Michelson Found Animals Foundation, and R/GA Launch the Leap Venture Studio, the First Dedicated Accelerator Prog; 20/03/2018 – Lee Maicon Joins McCann N.A. as Chief Strategy Officer; 04/04/2018 – Fitch: Upgrade Is Driven by IPG’s Improved Credit Protection Metrics and Strong Credit Profile; 27/04/2018 – CARE & McCann Health Launch “Pay the Price” Website for National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day; 20/04/2018 – FCB Health and Area 23 Make History at the 2018 Manny Awards

Capital International Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Adr (TSM) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd sold 18,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 372,442 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.26 million, down from 391,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $41.79. About 925,681 shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 07/03/2018 – Taiwan Semi Accused Of Anti-trust Practices By U.S. Rival: Report — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 1Q Net Profit NT$89.78B; 22/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.48 BLN; 28/03/2018 – US envoy meets TSMC boss amid concerns over Chinese IP theft; 26/03/2018 – TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 26/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.925 BLN; 30/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.02 BLN; 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC TO ANNOUNCE A NEW CLIENT FOR ITS EXYNOS CHIPSETS IN H1 2019 – EXEC; 29/04/2018 – China’s $140 billion push to topple Intel, Samsung and TSMC

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $417.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 13,100 shares to 408,239 shares, valued at $14.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 7,935 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,414 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $399,976 activity. $199,988 worth of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) was bought by GREENIAUS H JOHN on Tuesday, April 30.