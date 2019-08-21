Interpublic Group Cos (IPG) Shareholder Hamlin Capital Management Has Decreased Stake; Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Position Held by Cibc World Markets Inc

Cibc World Markets Inc increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 181.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc bought 6,337 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 9,822 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $793,000, up from 3,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $90.1. About 1.08M shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 03/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to showcase innovative data connectivity and sensor solutions at WCX18: World Congress Experience (SAE); 17/05/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Net $490M; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q EPS $1.38; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – FY DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $3.70 TO $3.76; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $14.5 BLN TO $14.7 BLN; 14/05/2018 – nVent Electric plc to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.35-Adj EPS $1.37; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.70 TO $3.76 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 18/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Debuts New Waterproof USB Type-C Connector

Hamlin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (IPG) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc sold 132,559 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.69% . The institutional investor held 2.84M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.71M, down from 2.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interpublic Group Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $20.34. About 3.49M shares traded or 7.31% up from the average. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has risen 3.15% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 29/03/2018 – IPG SAYS AARON SHAPIRO DEPARTS FOR NEW VENTURE; 27/04/2018 – Interpublic 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 08/03/2018 – Weber Shandwick and SellersEaston Support Vital Voices, a Global Partnership for Empowering Women, with VoiceUp Series; 04/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY FITCH; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Interpublic Group of Companies to ‘BBB+’; Outlook Revised to Stable; 03/05/2018 – McCann Worldgroup Promotes Chris Macdonald And Nannette Dufour; 15/05/2018 – Interpublic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Weber Shandwick Launches CultureShift to Help Companies Build & Define Corporate Cultures in Times of Change; 16/05/2018 – Weber Shandwick Named PRWeek Global Agency of the Year for Fourth Consecutive Year at 2018 Awards; 02/05/2018 – Interpublic Group: .@303MullenLowe partners with Perth Children’s Hospital on a “Big News For Kids”

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $21.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) by 139,492 shares to 302,007 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 2,058 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,844 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).

Analysts await The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, up 2.08% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.48 per share. IPG’s profit will be $189.74M for 10.38 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.52% EPS growth.

