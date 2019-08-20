Interpublic Group Cos (IPG) Market Valuation Declined While Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Has Boosted Its Position; Cra International (CRAI) Holding Maintained by Wedge Capital Management L L P

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased its stake in Cra International Inc. (CRAI) by 33.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP bought 9,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.79% . The institutional investor held 38,800 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, up from 29,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Cra International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $330.70 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $41.99. About 40,621 shares traded. CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) has declined 18.11% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.11% the S&P500. Some Historical CRAI News: 26/04/2018 – CRA Intl 1Q Rev $99.5M; 12/04/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania Default Service Program DSP-IV Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Wednesday,; 22/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within REX American Resources, CRA International, City Holding, Sa; 03/04/2018 – Charles River Associates (CRA) Announces Vice President Promotions; 26/04/2018 – Charles River Associates (CRA) Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – CRA INTERNATIONAL INC – REAFFIRMS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2018; 22/05/2018 – CRA International Announces New Online Trading Platform; 26/04/2018 – CRA Intl 1Q EPS 67c; 02/05/2018 – CRA International Presenting at Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – CRA Intl Reaffirms FY18 Rev of $380M-$392M

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (IPG) by 38.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa bought 28,649 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.69% . The institutional investor held 103,877 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18 million, up from 75,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Interpublic Group Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $20.48. About 2.71M shares traded. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has risen 3.15% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 05/03/2018 34% of Generation Z Social Media Users Have Quit Social Media Entirely; 29/03/2018 – Interpublic: Huge Co-Founder Aaron Shapiro Leaving Agency in May; 04/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY FITCH; 14/05/2018 – Interpublic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) to ‘BBB+’ From ‘BBB’; 07/05/2018 – Momentum Worldwide Unveils “First Cut” – An Enhanced Golf Division In Partnership With The Moore Group; 27/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES INC IPG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.72, REV VIEW $8.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Weber Shandwick Celebrates Wins Across 10 Categories with Clients at 2018 North America SABRE Awards; 18/04/2018 – McCann Health Launches First-Of-Its Kind Global Scientific Council; 27/04/2018 – New Research Reveals Inauthentic Influencer Content On The Rise As Consumer Skepticism Grows

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $399,976 activity. THOMAS DAVID M bought $199,988 worth of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) on Tuesday, April 30.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 150,000 shares to 104,321 shares, valued at $4.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 5,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,625 shares, and cut its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold IPG shares while 133 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 375.50 million shares or 1.16% less from 379.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 538,288 shares. Assetmark holds 485,364 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Green Square Capital Limited Com has invested 0.85% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). 139,250 were accumulated by Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Oh. Alpha Windward Limited Co accumulated 0.29% or 21,035 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.08% or 157,358 shares. 1.24M were accumulated by Rwc Asset Ltd Liability Partnership. 504 are held by Tarbox Family Office. Rmsincerbeaux Capital Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 31,800 shares or 0.54% of the stock. 4,505 were reported by Of Vermont. 349,219 were accumulated by Prudential Financial. 17,312 were accumulated by Amica Mutual. Bessemer Grp reported 3,043 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Washington-based fund reported 10,421 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs has 0% invested in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

More notable recent The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “IPG Outperforms the Industry, Winning 11 Grand Prix at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity – GlobeNewswire” on June 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Interpublic Declares Common Stock Dividend NYSE:IPG – GlobeNewswire” published on May 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Interpublic Increases Common Stock Dividend by 12% NYSE:IPG – GlobeNewswire” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold CRAI shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 6.46 million shares or 1.85% more from 6.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spark Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 25,000 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt invested in 9,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc owns 36,772 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company owns 6,290 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of Mellon has 0% invested in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI). Amer Century Cos stated it has 0% in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI). Wedge Capital Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc owns 38,800 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 11,592 shares. Ameriprise stated it has 0% in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI). Blackrock reported 910,496 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Lc reported 7,427 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0% of its portfolio in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI). Federated Invsts Inc Pa owns 0% invested in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) for 4,281 shares. Zacks holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) for 19,711 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 12,658 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84B and $8.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 8,627 shares to 90,049 shares, valued at $14.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 178,607 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 492,170 shares, and cut its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

More notable recent CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CRA (CRAI) Up 1.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on March 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Is A Top Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CRA International (CRAI) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “FirstEnergy Ohio Utilities’ Electric Security Plan ESPâ€‘IV Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “CRA Helps Liberty Utilities Develop Their Integrated Resource Plan – Business Wire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.