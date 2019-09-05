Interpublic Group Cos (IPG) Holding Has Raised by Harris Associates L P; Anderson Hoagland & Co Has Decreased Its Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $363,553 as Share Price Declined

Harris Associates LP increased its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (IPG) by 0.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP bought 47,492 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.69% . The hedge fund held 13.13 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $275.91 million, up from 13.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Interpublic Group Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $20.52. About 901,835 shares traded. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has risen 3.15% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 08/03/2018 – Weber Shandwick and SellersEaston Support Vital Voices, a Global Partnership for Empowering Women, with VoiceUp Series; 27/04/2018 – New Research Reveals lnauthentic lnfluencer Content On The Rise As Consumer Skepticism Grows; 27/04/2018 – Interpublic 1Q Rev $2.17B; 05/03/2018 34% of Generation Z Social Media Users Have Quit Social Media Entirely; 07/05/2018 – Momentum Worldwide Unveils “First Cut” – An Enhanced Golf Division In Partnership With The Moore Group; 08/03/2018 – Committed to Fostering a Healthy Work-Life Balance, Momentum Worldwide Announces New Flex Work Initiatives; 27/04/2018 – GM Recognizes Jack Morton for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTED-INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES – MANAGEMENT SUCCESSION SEES MICHAEL KOZIOL NAMED GLOBAL CEO OF HUGE (NOT FOR ENTIRE CO) AS AARON SHAPIRO DEPARTS FOR NEW VENTURE; 27/04/2018 – New Research Reveals Inauthentic Influencer Content On The Rise As Consumer Skepticism Grows; 18/04/2018 – McCann Health Launches First-Of-Its Kind Global Scientific Council

Anderson Hoagland & Co decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co sold 211 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 7,898 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.61M, down from 8,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $907.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $33.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.96. About 1.96M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/05/2018 – Lotus 39 Anti-Hair Loss Treatment Garners Positive Response from Amazon Customers; 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube) The games will be bundled in Amazon’s Prime subscription service – but free on Amazon’s Twitch; 02/05/2018 – AMAZON TO OPEN SECOND DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN AUSTRALIA; 11/04/2018 – Walmart Is Said Favored Over Amazon to Buy India’s Top E-tailer; 16/05/2018 – Whoever takes the job will be working under the weight of Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett and Jamie Dimon; 14/03/2018 – Juva Lips, the Natural Lip Plumping Device, Launches on Amazon; 30/05/2018 – During Amazon’s annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday, CEO Jeff Bezos acknowledged the e-commerce giant has come under a lot of scrutiny this year; 12/04/2018 – HEDGELy : Exclusive: Amazon Now Has More than 70 Private-Label Brands; 07/03/2018 – VentureBeat: Amazon joins $61 million investment into smart thermostat company Ecobee; 14/05/2018 – Amazon is questioning its future in Seattle after the city voted for a new tax on big business The new “head tax” is aimed at addressing the city’s homelessness crisis

Anderson Hoagland & Co, which manages about $378.72 million and $166.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1,250 shares to 11,415 shares, valued at $3.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,232 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,762 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 99.67 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

