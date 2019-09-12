Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. (IDXG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

We are contrasting Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) and Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. 1 1.21 N/A -0.44 0.00 Viad Corp 63 1.01 N/A 1.78 38.80

Table 1 highlights Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. and Viad Corp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. 0.00% -34.7% -24.3% Viad Corp 0.00% 11.1% 5%

Volatility & Risk

Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. is 120.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.2. Viad Corp’s 32.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.68 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. is 2.3 while its Current Ratio is 2.3. Meanwhile, Viad Corp has a Current Ratio of 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Viad Corp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. and Viad Corp has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.8% and 93.1%. Insiders held roughly 1.5% of Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.3% of Viad Corp’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. -1.84% 22.41% 17.57% -3.33% -20.91% 8.75% Viad Corp -3.46% 3.64% 12.81% 31.67% 20.98% 38.03%

For the past year Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Viad Corp.

Summary

Viad Corp beats on 6 of the 8 factors Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that can aid in pancreatic cyst diagnosis and pancreatic cancer risk assessment utilizing its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy; and ThyraMIR, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy utilizing a proprietary gene expression assay. Its customers consist primarily of physicians, hospitals, and clinics. The company was formerly known as PDI, Inc. and changed its name to Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. in December 2015. Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. The company operates through GES and Pursuit segment. It offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures. The company also provides creative design and strategy, integrated marketing and pre/post event communications, event surveys, return on investment analysis, online management tools, attendee/exhibit booth traffic analysis, staff training, logistics/transportation, storage/refurbishment of exhibits, installation and dismantling labor, and tradeshow program management services. In addition, it offers custom exhibit design/construction, portable/modular exhibits and design, and graphics and signage products; event technology services, including event accommodation solutions, registration and data analytics, and event management tools; and audio-visual and digital services, such as digital design and content, media production, content testing, equipment rental, staging, and creative. Further, the company owns and operates hotels and lodges, and attraction destinations; and provides transportation services comprising sightseeing tour, airport shuttle, and charter motor coach services, as well as corporate and event management services for meetings, conferences, incentive travel, sports, and special events. Viad Corp was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.