Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. (IDXG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) and Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL) are two firms in the Business Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. 1 1.41 N/A -0.44 0.00 Rollins Inc. 39 5.74 N/A 0.69 48.31

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. 0.00% -34.7% -24.3% Rollins Inc. 0.00% 32.4% 20.1%

Risk and Volatility

Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.’s 2.2 beta indicates that its volatility is 120.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, Rollins Inc. has beta of 0.33 which is 67.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. On the competitive side is, Rollins Inc. which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Rollins Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 22.8% of Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 42.8% of Rollins Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.5% of Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, Rollins Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. -1.84% 22.41% 17.57% -3.33% -20.91% 8.75% Rollins Inc. -1.84% -7.48% -9.72% -9.48% -7.51% -7.12%

For the past year Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. had bullish trend while Rollins Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Rollins Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that can aid in pancreatic cyst diagnosis and pancreatic cancer risk assessment utilizing its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy; and ThyraMIR, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy utilizing a proprietary gene expression assay. Its customers consist primarily of physicians, hospitals, and clinics. The company was formerly known as PDI, Inc. and changed its name to Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. in December 2015. Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Rollins, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. Its pest control services include protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies. The company also provides pest management and sanitation services and products to the food and commodity industries; consulting services on border protection related to AustraliaÂ’s biosecurity program; and bird control and specialist services, as well as offers specialized services to mining, and oil and gas sectors. It serves clients directly, as well as through franchises operations in North America, Australia, Europe, Central America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Africa, Canada, Australia, and Mexico. Rollins, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.