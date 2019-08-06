Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. (IDXG)’s Financial Results Comparing With PRGX Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) and PRGX Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX). The two are both Business Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. 1 1.39 N/A -0.44 0.00 PRGX Global Inc. 8 0.73 N/A 0.04 136.83

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. and PRGX Global Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. and PRGX Global Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. 0.00% -34.7% -24.3% PRGX Global Inc. 0.00% 4.6% 2.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.2 beta means Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.’s volatility is 120.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. PRGX Global Inc. has a 0.62 beta and it is 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.3. The Current Ratio of rival PRGX Global Inc. is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than PRGX Global Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. and PRGX Global Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PRGX Global Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

PRGX Global Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $13 consensus price target and a 142.09% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. and PRGX Global Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.8% and 76.5% respectively. 1.5% are Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.2% of PRGX Global Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. -1.84% 22.41% 17.57% -3.33% -20.91% 8.75% PRGX Global Inc. -15.26% -16.89% -28.9% -38.42% -37.67% -40.76%

For the past year Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. has 8.75% stronger performance while PRGX Global Inc. has -40.76% weaker performance.

Summary

PRGX Global Inc. beats Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that can aid in pancreatic cyst diagnosis and pancreatic cancer risk assessment utilizing its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy; and ThyraMIR, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy utilizing a proprietary gene expression assay. Its customers consist primarily of physicians, hospitals, and clinics. The company was formerly known as PDI, Inc. and changed its name to Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. in December 2015. Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

PRGX Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments. It operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services Â– Americas, Recovery Audit Services – Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services. The companyÂ’s recovery audit services are based on the mining of clientsÂ’ purchasing related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers. It also offers adjacent recovery services comprising advisory, analytics, and supplier information management (SIM) services, as well as PRGX OPTIX suite of analytics tools. The company serves retailers, such as discount, department, specialty, grocery, and drug stores, as well as wholesalers; business enterprises, including manufacturers, financial services firms, pharmaceutical companies, and resource companies, such as oil and gas companies; and federal and state government agencies. PRGX Global, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.