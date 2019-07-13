Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. (IDXG)’s Financial Results Comparing With PFSweb Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)

Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) and PFSweb Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) compete against each other in the Business Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. 1 1.16 N/A -0.46 0.00 PFSweb Inc. 5 0.33 N/A 0.05 79.23

Table 1 demonstrates Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. and PFSweb Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. 0.00% -33.1% -24.1% PFSweb Inc. 0.00% 3.5% 0.9%

Volatility and Risk

Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. is 148.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.48 beta. PFSweb Inc.’s 53.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.47 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.1. The Current Ratio of rival PFSweb Inc. is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than PFSweb Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. and PFSweb Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PFSweb Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, PFSweb Inc.’s average price target is $10, while its potential upside is 131.48%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. and PFSweb Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 14.4% and 59.5%. 1.5% are Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.5% of PFSweb Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. -0.41% -1.76% -25.9% -52.48% -24.27% -9.13% PFSweb Inc. -8.04% -15.92% -32.68% -38.96% -59% -19.69%

For the past year Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than PFSweb Inc.

Summary

PFSweb Inc. beats Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that can aid in pancreatic cyst diagnosis and pancreatic cancer risk assessment utilizing its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy; and ThyraMIR, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy utilizing a proprietary gene expression assay. Its customers consist primarily of physicians, hospitals, and clinics. The company was formerly known as PDI, Inc. and changed its name to Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. in December 2015. Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

PFSweb, Inc. provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, PFSweb, and Business and Retail Connect. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, omni-channel consulting, and platform evaluation/selection services; and agency services, such as LiveArea, digital strategy, design, user experience, interactive development, SEO and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics. It also provides technology services comprising direct-to-consumer e-commerce, e-commerce development, platform support, quality assurance, and training services. In addition, the company offers order fulfillment services, including distribution facilities and infrastructure, facility operations and management, kitting and assembly, and product management and inspection; customer care services comprising customer service application, customer assistance, quality monitoring, and customer self-help; and financial services consisting of business-to-business and direct-to-consumer financial management services. Further, it provides technology ecosystem services, such as order management interfaces, product content management, technology collaboration, and information management services. The company serves clients in various industries, such as fashion apparel and accessories, fragrance and beauty products, consumer packaged goods, home furnishings and housewares, collectibles, and toys and technology products. PFSweb, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.