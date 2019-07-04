Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. (IDXG)’s Financial Results Comparing With OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) and OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE). The two are both Business Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. 1 1.16 N/A -0.46 0.00 OneSmart International Education Group Limited 8 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) and OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. 0.00% -33.1% -24.1% OneSmart International Education Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. are 2.1 and 2.1. Competitively, OneSmart International Education Group Limited has 0.5 and 0.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than OneSmart International Education Group Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 14.4% of Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. shares and 49.1% of OneSmart International Education Group Limited shares. About 1.5% of Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 12.59% of OneSmart International Education Group Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. -0.41% -1.76% -25.9% -52.48% -24.27% -9.13% OneSmart International Education Group Limited -2.45% -1.85% -4.89% 1.27% -23.29% 2.18%

For the past year Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. has -9.13% weaker performance while OneSmart International Education Group Limited has 2.18% stronger performance.

Summary

OneSmart International Education Group Limited beats on 4 of the 7 factors Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that can aid in pancreatic cyst diagnosis and pancreatic cancer risk assessment utilizing its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy; and ThyraMIR, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy utilizing a proprietary gene expression assay. Its customers consist primarily of physicians, hospitals, and clinics. The company was formerly known as PDI, Inc. and changed its name to Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. in December 2015. Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools in the People's Republic of China. It offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand. The company also provides language and culture programs, such as English language study under the OneSmart Elite English brand; overseas study test preparation services under the OneSmart overseas Language Training brand; and summer and winter study tours under the OneSmart Study Camp brand. As of November 30, 2017, it operated a network of 225 study centers across 42 cities in China. The company was formerly known as OneSmart Education Group Limited. OneSmart International Education Group Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.