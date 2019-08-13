Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. (IDXG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX)

We are comparing Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) and Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. 1 1.37 N/A -0.44 0.00 Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. 6 11.44 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. 0.00% -34.7% -24.3% Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. 0.00% 19.4% -130.2%

Volatility and Risk

Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. is 120.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.2 beta. Competitively, Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.’s 185.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.85 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. Its competitor Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.1. Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. and Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.8% and 8.8%. About 1.5% of Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% are Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. -1.84% 22.41% 17.57% -3.33% -20.91% 8.75% Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. 3.93% -12.39% -1.18% -0.6% -29.1% 50.75%

For the past year Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.

Summary

Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that can aid in pancreatic cyst diagnosis and pancreatic cancer risk assessment utilizing its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy; and ThyraMIR, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy utilizing a proprietary gene expression assay. Its customers consist primarily of physicians, hospitals, and clinics. The company was formerly known as PDI, Inc. and changed its name to Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. in December 2015. Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in deep-ocean exploration activities worldwide. The company provides exploration services, including geophysical and geotechnical assessments of seabed mineral deposits to companies. It also charters or leases its marine exploration equipment, vessels, and services. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.