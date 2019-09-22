Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. (IDXG)’s Financial Results Comparing With InnerWorkings Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK)

Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) and InnerWorkings Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) compete against each other in the Business Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. 1 1.26 N/A -0.44 0.00 InnerWorkings Inc. 4 0.19 N/A -1.48 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. and InnerWorkings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. and InnerWorkings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. 0.00% -34.7% -24.3% InnerWorkings Inc. 0.00% -36.9% -12.2%

Risk & Volatility

Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. is 120.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.2. Competitively, InnerWorkings Inc. is 43.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.43 beta.

Liquidity

Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. On the competitive side is, InnerWorkings Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to InnerWorkings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. and InnerWorkings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.8% and 85.8%. About 1.5% of Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.4% of InnerWorkings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. -1.84% 22.41% 17.57% -3.33% -20.91% 8.75% InnerWorkings Inc. -6.15% -5.18% 9.25% -18.12% -58.03% -2.14%

For the past year Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. has 8.75% stronger performance while InnerWorkings Inc. has -2.14% weaker performance.

Summary

Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors InnerWorkings Inc.

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that can aid in pancreatic cyst diagnosis and pancreatic cancer risk assessment utilizing its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy; and ThyraMIR, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy utilizing a proprietary gene expression assay. Its customers consist primarily of physicians, hospitals, and clinics. The company was formerly known as PDI, Inc. and changed its name to Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. in December 2015. Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

InnerWorkings, Inc. provides marketing execution solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The companyÂ’s software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data. It offers outsourced print management solutions that encompass the design, sourcing, and delivery of printed marketing materials, including direct mail, in-store signage, and marketing collateral; and outsourced solutions for the design, sourcing, and delivery of branded merchandise and product packaging. The company also assists clients with the management of events, promotions spending, and related procurement needs; and designs, sources, and installs point of sale displays, permanent retail fixtures, and overall store design, as well as offers on-site outsourced creative studio, digital marketing, and on-demand creative services. In addition, it provides fulfillment and logistics services, such as kitting and assembly, inventory management, and pre-sorting postage. Further, the company offers creative services comprising copywriting, graphics and Website design, identity work and marketing collateral development, and image and print-ready page processing and proofing capability services. It serves corporate clients in a range of industries, such as retail, financial services, hospitality, consumer packaged goods, non-profits, healthcare, food and beverage, broadcasting and cable, and transportation. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.