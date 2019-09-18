Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. (IDXG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Both Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) and Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) compete on a level playing field in the Business Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. 1 1.25 N/A -0.44 0.00 Global Payments Inc. 152 7.24 N/A 2.83 59.29

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. and Global Payments Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) and Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. 0.00% -34.7% -24.3% Global Payments Inc. 0.00% 12% 3.5%

Volatility and Risk

Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 120.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.2 beta. From a competition point of view, Global Payments Inc. has a 1.01 beta which is 1.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.3 and 2.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. Its rival Global Payments Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Global Payments Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. and Global Payments Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Global Payments Inc. 1 2 5 2.63

On the other hand, Global Payments Inc.’s potential upside is 6.02% and its average target price is $174.25.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. and Global Payments Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.8% and 0%. Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Global Payments Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. -1.84% 22.41% 17.57% -3.33% -20.91% 8.75% Global Payments Inc. 3.72% 3.24% 16.55% 47.71% 49.58% 62.82%

For the past year Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. was less bullish than Global Payments Inc.

Summary

Global Payments Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that can aid in pancreatic cyst diagnosis and pancreatic cancer risk assessment utilizing its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy; and ThyraMIR, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy utilizing a proprietary gene expression assay. Its customers consist primarily of physicians, hospitals, and clinics. The company was formerly known as PDI, Inc. and changed its name to Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. in December 2015. Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.