Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. (IDXG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) and Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) compete against each other in the Business Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. 1 1.39 N/A -0.44 0.00 Fiverr International Ltd. 27 7.73 N/A -0.93 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. 0.00% -34.7% -24.3% Fiverr International Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. Its competitor Fiverr International Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Fiverr International Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. and Fiverr International Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fiverr International Ltd. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Fiverr International Ltd. has a consensus price target of $30, with potential upside of 33.57%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. and Fiverr International Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.8% and 12.6%. Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.5%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. -1.84% 22.41% 17.57% -3.33% -20.91% 8.75% Fiverr International Ltd. -0.74% -7.64% 0% 0% 0% -36.34%

For the past year Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. had bullish trend while Fiverr International Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Fiverr International Ltd. beats Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that can aid in pancreatic cyst diagnosis and pancreatic cancer risk assessment utilizing its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy; and ThyraMIR, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy utilizing a proprietary gene expression assay. Its customers consist primarily of physicians, hospitals, and clinics. The company was formerly known as PDI, Inc. and changed its name to Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. in December 2015. Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.