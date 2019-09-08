Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. (IDXG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) and Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV), both competing one another are Business Services companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. 1 1.19 N/A -0.44 0.00 Fiserv Inc. 92 12.15 N/A 2.47 42.68

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. and Fiserv Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. 0.00% -34.7% -24.3% Fiserv Inc. 0.00% 46.6% 10.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.2 beta means Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.’s volatility is 120.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Fiserv Inc. has a 0.8 beta which is 20.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. is 2.3 while its Current Ratio is 2.3. Meanwhile, Fiserv Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Fiserv Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. and Fiserv Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fiserv Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

Competitively Fiserv Inc. has a consensus price target of $114.29, with potential upside of 5.22%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. and Fiserv Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.8% and 91.12%. Insiders held 1.5% of Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. shares. Competitively, Fiserv Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. -1.84% 22.41% 17.57% -3.33% -20.91% 8.75% Fiserv Inc. 11.96% 13.97% 22.69% 24.53% 41.59% 43.46%

For the past year Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. has weaker performance than Fiserv Inc.

Summary

Fiserv Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that can aid in pancreatic cyst diagnosis and pancreatic cancer risk assessment utilizing its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy; and ThyraMIR, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy utilizing a proprietary gene expression assay. Its customers consist primarily of physicians, hospitals, and clinics. The company was formerly known as PDI, Inc. and changed its name to Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. in December 2015. Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The companyÂ’s Payments and Industry Products segment provides debit and credit card processing and services; electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; person-to-person payment services; and other electronic payments software and services. This segment also offers card and print personalization services; investment account processing services for separately managed accounts; and fraud and risk management products and services. Its Financial Institution Services segment provides account processing services, item processing and source capture services, loan origination and servicing products, cash management and consulting services, and other products and services that support various types of financial transactions. This segment also offers a range of services, such as customization, business process outsourcing, education, consulting, and implementation services; and ACH, treasury management, source capture optimization, and enterprise cash and content management solutions, as well as case management and resolution services to the financial services industry. The company also provides document and payment card production and distribution, check processing and imaging, source capture systems, and lending and risk management products and services. Fiserv, Inc. serves banks, thrifts, credit unions, investment management firms, leasing and finance companies, retailers, merchants, mutual savings banks, and building societies. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin.