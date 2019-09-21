Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. (IDXG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Since Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) and Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) are part of the Business Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. 1 1.26 N/A -0.44 0.00 Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. 13 0.45 N/A 1.89 7.22

Table 1 highlights Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. and Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. and Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. 0.00% -34.7% -24.3% Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. 0.00% 29.8% 6.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.3. The Current Ratio of rival Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. and Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.8% and 97.6%. Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. -1.84% 22.41% 17.57% -3.33% -20.91% 8.75% Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. -2.36% -0.29% -9.68% -6.71% -34.91% -2.85%

For the past year Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. has 8.75% stronger performance while Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. has -2.85% weaker performance.

Summary

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. beats Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that can aid in pancreatic cyst diagnosis and pancreatic cancer risk assessment utilizing its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy; and ThyraMIR, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy utilizing a proprietary gene expression assay. Its customers consist primarily of physicians, hospitals, and clinics. The company was formerly known as PDI, Inc. and changed its name to Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. in December 2015. Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. provides financial communications, and data and analytics services for the investment and capital markets worldwide. It offers communication tools and services to allow its clients to comply with ongoing regulatory filings; and communications services to create, manage, and deliver registration statements, prospectuses, proxies, and other communications to regulators and investors. The company also provides virtual data rooms to facilitate the deal management requirements of capital markets and mergers and acquisitions transactions; and data and analytics services that help professionals uncover intelligence from financial disclosure contained within public filings made with the SEC. In addition, it offers language solutions, including translation, editing, interpreting, proof-reading, and multilingual typesetting; and specialized content services, such as transcreation, copywriting, linguistic validation by subject matter experts, transcription, voice-over, subtitling, and localization, as well as application testing and quality assurance. The company serves global capital markets compliance and transaction needs for its corporate clients and their advisors, such as law firms and investment bankers; and investment management compliance and analytics needs for mutual fund companies, variable annuity providers, and broker/dealers. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. is based in Chicago, Illinois.