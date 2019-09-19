Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. (IDXG)’s Financial Results Comparing With ARC Document Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARC)

As Business Services businesses, Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) and ARC Document Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. 1 1.25 N/A -0.44 0.00 ARC Document Solutions Inc. 2 0.16 N/A 0.20 9.64

Demonstrates Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. and ARC Document Solutions Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. and ARC Document Solutions Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. 0.00% -34.7% -24.3% ARC Document Solutions Inc. 0.00% 6.4% 2.5%

Risk & Volatility

Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. is 120.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.2 beta. ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s 87.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.87 beta.

Liquidity

Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ARC Document Solutions Inc. are 1.2 and 1 respectively. Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ARC Document Solutions Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. and ARC Document Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.8% and 61.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 4.9% are ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. -1.84% 22.41% 17.57% -3.33% -20.91% 8.75% ARC Document Solutions Inc. 3.85% -5.5% -17.47% -20.25% -22.54% -7.8%

For the past year Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. has 8.75% stronger performance while ARC Document Solutions Inc. has -7.8% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors ARC Document Solutions Inc. beats Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that can aid in pancreatic cyst diagnosis and pancreatic cancer risk assessment utilizing its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy; and ThyraMIR, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy utilizing a proprietary gene expression assay. Its customers consist primarily of physicians, hospitals, and clinics. The company was formerly known as PDI, Inc. and changed its name to Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. in December 2015. Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.