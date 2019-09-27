Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. (IDXG) At $0.82 Forms Bottom; METALLIS RESOURCES ORDINARY SHARES (MTLFF) Sellers Increased By 83.58% Their Shorts

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. (IDXG) formed multiple bottom with $0.76 target or 7.00% below today’s $0.82 share price. Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. (IDXG) has $31.14M valuation. The stock increased 5.87% or $0.0452 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8152. About 318,602 shares traded or 71.83% up from the average. Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) has declined 20.91% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.91% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXG News: 15/03/2018 – Interpace Diagnostics 4Q Loss/Shr 19c; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS – UNDER NEW AGREEMENT, PHYSICIANS WILL BE ABLE TO ORDER BOTH THYROID BIOPSY ANALYSIS AND MOLECULAR TESTING FROM INTERPACE; 18/04/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS-AGREEMENT ENABLES ALL PHYSICIANS ACROSS BJC SYSTEM ACCESS TO BOTH THYGENX, THYRAMIR FOR PATIENTS WITH INDETERMINATE THYROID NODULES; 18/04/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS ENTERS PACT WITH BJC HEALTHCARE; 15/03/2018 – Interpace Diagnostics 4Q Rev $4.37M; 18/04/2018 – Interpace Diagnostics Agreement With BJC Healthcare Covers Both of the Company’s Thyroid Tests; 30/05/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT WITH NATIONALLY RENOWNED INSTITUTION; 15/05/2018 – Interpace Diagnostics 1Q Loss $3.19M; 15/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS GROUP INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.19; 20/03/2018 – Interpace Diagnostics Announces Expansion of LabCorp National Agreement

METALLIS RESOURCES INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) had an increase of 83.58% in short interest. MTLFF’s SI was 12,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 83.58% from 6,700 shares previously. With 13,600 avg volume, 1 days are for METALLIS RESOURCES INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:MTLFF)’s short sellers to cover MTLFF’s short positions. The stock decreased 9.56% or $0.0526 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4974. About 16,900 shares traded or 23.02% up from the average. Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) has 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $-0.12 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.11 actual EPS reported by Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% negative EPS growth.

Metallis Resources Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company has market cap of $18.31 million. The firm primarily explores for gold, copper, nickel, and silver deposits. It currently has negative earnings. It holds 100% interest in the Kirkham property comprising 30 contiguous claims covering approximately 10,610 hectares located in north-western British Columbia.

More important recent Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Metallis Resources Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market – GlobeNewswire” on July 13, 2018, also Juniorminingnetwork.com published article titled: “Victoria Gold Appoints VP Exploration and Doubles Camp Capacity at Eagle Gold Project Site, Yukon – Junior Mining Network”, Juniorminingnetwork.com published: “Continental Gold Extracts High-Grade Gold by Mechanized Long-Hole Mining at Buritica, Colombia – Junior Mining Network” on February 10, 2017. More interesting news about Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) was released by: Juniorminingnetwork.com and their article: “Wallbridge Mining Enters Into Agreement to Acquire Fenelon Gold Project in Quebec – Junior Mining Network” with publication date: February 08, 2017.