Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. (IDXG) and R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) Contrasting side by side

Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) and R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) compete against each other in the Business Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. 1 1.14 N/A -0.44 0.00 R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 3 0.03 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. and R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. and R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. 0.00% -34.7% -24.3% R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 0.00% 4% -0.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.2 beta indicates that Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. is 120.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s 1.77 beta is the reason why it is 77.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. Its competitor R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. and R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.8% and 94.9%. Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.6% of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. -1.84% 22.41% 17.57% -3.33% -20.91% 8.75% R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 7.45% -1.94% -52.02% -60.7% -64.69% -48.99%

For the past year Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. had bullish trend while R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company had bearish trend.

Summary

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company beats on 4 of the 7 factors Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that can aid in pancreatic cyst diagnosis and pancreatic cancer risk assessment utilizing its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy; and ThyraMIR, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy utilizing a proprietary gene expression assay. Its customers consist primarily of physicians, hospitals, and clinics. The company was formerly known as PDI, Inc. and changed its name to Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. in December 2015. Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company enables organizations to communicate by creating, managing, delivering, and optimizing their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Variable Print, Strategic Services, and International segments. The companyÂ’s primary product and service offerings include magazines, catalogs, retail inserts, books, directories, direct mail, packaging, forms, labels, manuals, statement printing, commercial and digital print, logistics services and digital and creative solutions. It also offers outsourcing capabilities, including product configuration, customized kitting, and order fulfillment for technology, medical device, and other companies. The company has operations in Europe, Asia, and North America. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company was founded in 1864 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.