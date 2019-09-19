Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. (IDXG) and Marathon Patent Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Contrasting side by side

Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) and Marathon Patent Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA), both competing one another are Business Services companies. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. 1 1.25 N/A -0.44 0.00 Marathon Patent Group Inc. 2 9.52 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. and Marathon Patent Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. and Marathon Patent Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. 0.00% -34.7% -24.3% Marathon Patent Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.’s current beta is 2.2 and it happens to be 120.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Marathon Patent Group Inc.’s beta is 2.16 which is 116.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. is 2.3 while its Current Ratio is 2.3. Meanwhile, Marathon Patent Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Marathon Patent Group Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. and Marathon Patent Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.8% and 2.8% respectively. 1.5% are Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 7.04% are Marathon Patent Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. -1.84% 22.41% 17.57% -3.33% -20.91% 8.75% Marathon Patent Group Inc. -3.24% -21.13% -26.15% 49.29% -53.76% 44.26%

For the past year Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Marathon Patent Group Inc.

Summary

Marathon Patent Group Inc. beats Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that can aid in pancreatic cyst diagnosis and pancreatic cancer risk assessment utilizing its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy; and ThyraMIR, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy utilizing a proprietary gene expression assay. Its customers consist primarily of physicians, hospitals, and clinics. The company was formerly known as PDI, Inc. and changed its name to Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. in December 2015. Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.