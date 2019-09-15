Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. (IDXG) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.8% of Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.41% of all Business Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. has 1.5% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 6.16% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. 0.00% -34.70% -24.30% Industry Average 13.34% 32.60% 7.76%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 156.74M 1.18B 43.60

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.85 2.11 2.64

With average target price of $3.75, Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. has a potential upside of 364.22%. As a group, Business Services companies have a potential upside of 94.87%. Given Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.’s rivals higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. -1.84% 22.41% 17.57% -3.33% -20.91% 8.75% Industry Average 4.46% 8.12% 15.24% 34.70% 39.86% 42.63%

For the past year Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.3. Competitively, Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.56 and has 1.49 Quick Ratio. Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. is 120.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.2. Competitively, Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.15 which is 15.29% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that can aid in pancreatic cyst diagnosis and pancreatic cancer risk assessment utilizing its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy; and ThyraMIR, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy utilizing a proprietary gene expression assay. Its customers consist primarily of physicians, hospitals, and clinics. The company was formerly known as PDI, Inc. and changed its name to Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. in December 2015. Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.