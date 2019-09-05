Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. (IDXG) and Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) and Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). The two are both Business Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. 1 1.11 N/A -0.44 0.00 Euronet Worldwide Inc. 151 3.20 N/A 4.63 33.67

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. and Euronet Worldwide Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. 0.00% -34.7% -24.3% Euronet Worldwide Inc. 0.00% 19.5% 6.7%

Volatility & Risk

Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. is 120.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.2 beta. Competitively, Euronet Worldwide Inc. is 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. and Euronet Worldwide Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Euronet Worldwide Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Euronet Worldwide Inc.’s potential upside is 29.42% and its consensus target price is $200.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. and Euronet Worldwide Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.8% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.5% of Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.5% of Euronet Worldwide Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. -1.84% 22.41% 17.57% -3.33% -20.91% 8.75% Euronet Worldwide Inc. -0.97% -6.9% 4.11% 34.92% 70.99% 52.29%

For the past year Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Euronet Worldwide Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Euronet Worldwide Inc. beats Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that can aid in pancreatic cyst diagnosis and pancreatic cancer risk assessment utilizing its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy; and ThyraMIR, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy utilizing a proprietary gene expression assay. Its customers consist primarily of physicians, hospitals, and clinics. The company was formerly known as PDI, Inc. and changed its name to Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. in December 2015. Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The EFT Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services. This segment also offers ATM and POS dynamic currency conversion, advertising, customer relationship management, mobile top-up, bill payment, fraud management, and foreign remittance payout services; and integrated EFT software solutions for electronic payments and transaction delivery systems. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a network of 33,973ATMs; and approximately 163,000POS terminals. The epay segment engages in the electronic distribution and processing of prepaid mobile airtime and other electronic payment products; and provision of collection services for payment products, cards, and services, as well as vouchers and physical gift fulfillment, and gift card distribution and processing services. This segment operated a network of approximately 661,000 POS terminals. The Money Transfer segment provides consumer-to-consumer, and account-to-account money transfer services; customers bill payment services; payment alternatives, such as money orders and prepaid debit cards; check cashing services for various issued checks; foreign currency exchange and mobile top-up services; and cash management and foreign currency risk management services. The company was formerly known as Euronet Services, Inc. and changed its name to Euronet Worldwide, Inc. in August 2001. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.