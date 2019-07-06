Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. (IDXG) and comScore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Comparison side by side

As Business Services companies, Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) and comScore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. 1 1.16 N/A -0.46 0.00 comScore Inc. 15 0.81 N/A -2.82 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. and comScore Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. 0.00% -33.1% -24.1% comScore Inc. 0.00% -36.4% -20.8%

Volatility and Risk

Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. has a beta of 2.48 and its 148.00% more volatile than S&P 500. comScore Inc. has a 0.7 beta and it is 30.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. is 2.1 while its Current Ratio is 2.1. Meanwhile, comScore Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than comScore Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. and comScore Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 comScore Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

On the other hand, comScore Inc.’s potential upside is 337.74% and its consensus target price is $23.2.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 14.4% of Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 72.9% of comScore Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.5% of Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.1% are comScore Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. -0.41% -1.76% -25.9% -52.48% -24.27% -9.13% comScore Inc. -13.73% -18.07% -50.61% -38.66% -46.42% -24.26%

For the past year Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than comScore Inc.

Summary

Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors comScore Inc.

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that can aid in pancreatic cyst diagnosis and pancreatic cancer risk assessment utilizing its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy; and ThyraMIR, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy utilizing a proprietary gene expression assay. Its customers consist primarily of physicians, hospitals, and clinics. The company was formerly known as PDI, Inc. and changed its name to Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. in December 2015. Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

comScore, Inc. operates as a cross-platform measurement company that measures audiences, brands, and consumer behavior worldwide. Its data footprint combines proprietary digital, TV, and movie intelligence with demographic details to quantify consumersÂ’ multiscreen behavior. The company deliver custom solutions, syndicated reporting, cloud services (SaaS), and on-premise software to drive reporting, and real-time and predictive analytics. Its audience analytics products include MMX, an online audience measurement and media planning solution; Video Metrix that provides end-to-end video measurement in the online video marketplace; qSearch, which captures all of the search behavior at approximately 200 search properties in 38 individual countries and worldwide; Reach/Frequency suite that lays out campaign options and allows to analyze online advertising plans site-by-site and across media platforms; and Device Essentials to provide insight into unique digital device usage and traffic based on actual observed online visitation data. The companyÂ’s advertising analytics products comprise validated Campaign Essentials, a holistic ad and audience delivery validation solution; Action Lift to capture the effectiveness of a campaign; Brand Survey Lift to measure the overall branding impact of a campaign, as well as the specific lift contribution by publisher, data provider, and creative; validated Media Essentials to evaluate inventory by site, domain, section, and ad slot; and Brand Survey Lift Pulse to measure the breakthrough and impact of digital advertising in real-time. It serves agencies, CPG, education, energy, financial services, government, healthcare, investment research, manufacturing, media, pharmaceutical, professional services, retail, technology, telecommunications, and travel industries. comScore, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Adobe Systems Incorporated. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.