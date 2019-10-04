Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. (IDXG) and ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Contrasting side by side

Both Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) and ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) are Business Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. 1 -0.11 38.11M -0.44 0.00 ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. 2 0.00 20.41M -0.01 0.00

Table 1 highlights Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. and ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. and ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. 5,005,253,480.43% -34.7% -24.3% ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. 1,352,192,924.34% -0.6% -0.2%

Risk and Volatility

Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.’s 2.2 beta indicates that its volatility is 120.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. has a 1.56 beta which is 56.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. are 2.3 and 2.3. Competitively, ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. has 1.4 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. and ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$3 is Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 275.00%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. and ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.8% and 6.7% respectively. Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.5%. Comparatively, ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. has 23.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. -1.84% 22.41% 17.57% -3.33% -20.91% 8.75% ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. 2.91% 22.07% 9.94% 32.09% -11.94% 35.11%

For the past year Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. was less bullish than ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.

Summary

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that can aid in pancreatic cyst diagnosis and pancreatic cancer risk assessment utilizing its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy; and ThyraMIR, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy utilizing a proprietary gene expression assay. Its customers consist primarily of physicians, hospitals, and clinics. The company was formerly known as PDI, Inc. and changed its name to Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. in December 2015. Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. provides call center, back office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers customer contact centers, fulfillment operations, and information technology services, as well as manual and electronic toll collection, violation processing, and medical device tracking services. This segment also provides customer relationship management; billing, payment, and claims processing; data entry; document management; operational expertise; workforce and support analytics; quality assurance; and system support and maintenance services. The Carpets segment engages in the retail of floor coverings, including carpets, hardwood, laminates, tiles, ceramic, porcelain, natural stone, vinyl planks and tiles, and area rugs, as well as specialty flooring comprising bamboo, leather, cork, and large format tiles to home builders, and commercial and retail customers. This segment also offers countertop and surrounds primarily for bathrooms and kitchens; kitchen, bathroom, and garage cabinets; closet and closet organizers; and window coverings consisting of blinds, shutters, and shades, as well as stone and solid surface fabrication services. The Phoenix segment manufactures book components; educational materials and related products producing value-added components; heavily illustrated books; specialty commercial products; and labels, box wraps, and folding carton solutions. This segment also provides printing and packaging solutions for the beauty, fragrance, and cosmetic and consumer-packaged goods markets. The company was formerly known as YouthStream Media Networks, Inc. and changed its name to ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. in October 2006. ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in New York City, New York.