Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. (IDXG) Analysts See $-0.06 EPS; Park West Asset Management Cut By $3.32 Million Its Fortinet (FTNT) Holding

Analysts expect Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) to report $-0.06 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 14.29% from last quarter’s $-0.07 EPS. After having $-0.10 EPS previously, Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc.’s analysts see -40.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $0.86. About 83,981 shares traded. Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) has declined 20.91% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.91% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXG News: 18/04/2018 – Interpace Diagnostics Enters Agreement with One of the Largest, Integrated Health Systems in the US; 18/04/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS-AGREEMENT ENABLES ALL PHYSICIANS ACROSS BJC SYSTEM ACCESS TO BOTH THYGENX, THYRAMIR FOR PATIENTS WITH INDETERMINATE THYROID NODULES; 10/05/2018 – Interpace Diagnostics Announces Expanded Coverage Among Blue Cross Blue Shield Plans; 28/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS GROUP INC – TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS – UNDER NEW AGREEMENT, PHYSICIANS WILL BE ABLE TO ORDER BOTH THYROID BIOPSY ANALYSIS AND MOLECULAR TESTING FROM INTERPACE; 20/03/2018 – Interpace Diagnostics Announces Expansion of LabCorp National Agreement; 18/04/2018 – lnterpace Diagnostics Enters Agreement with One of the Largest, Integrated Health Systems in the US; 15/05/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS GROUP INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.11; 14/03/2018 – Interpace Diagnostics Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call; 28/03/2018 – lnterpace Diagnostics Announces Agreement with Acupath Laboratories

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased Fortinet Inc (FTNT) stake by 14.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 40,000 shares as Fortinet Inc (FTNT)’s stock declined 12.60%. The Park West Asset Management Llc holds 235,882 shares with $19.81 million value, down from 275,882 last quarter. Fortinet Inc now has $14.69B valuation. The stock increased 8.90% or $7.03 during the last trading session, reaching $86.05. About 5.66M shares traded or 247.05% up from the average. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 16/04/2018 – Fortinet Delivers Integrated NOC-SOC Solution to Automate IT Processes and Security Response; 15/03/2018 – Fortinet Receives Recommended Rating in NSS Labs Data Center Intrusion Prevention System Test Report; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security Fabric at RSA Conference 2018; 19/03/2018 – Hughes Wins Fortinet 2017 Global Partner of the Year Award; 22/05/2018 – Fortinet Expands Fabric-Ready Partner Program with New Fabric Connectors to Automate Security for Multi-Vendor Environments; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Adds Newell Brands, Exits Fortinet, Cuts Brink’s: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Hound Partners LLC Exits Position in Fortinet; 09/05/2018 – CSPi Recognized as a Top 10 Fortinet Solution Provider by Leading Security Publication

More notable recent Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Interpace Announces New Agreement with SelectHealth Nasdaq:IDXG – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Interpace Diagnostics Announces Contract with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/18/2019: CODX, IDXG, NVS, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/16/2019: CGIX,IDXG,GNMX,JNJ – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Cancer Genetics Sharply Higher After Interpace Buys Biopharma Unit – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. The company has market cap of $32.85 million. The firm offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that can aid in pancreatic cyst diagnosis and pancreatic cancer risk assessment utilizing its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy; and ThyraMIR, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy utilizing a proprietary gene expression assay. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s clients consist primarily of physicians, hospitals, and clinics.

Park West Asset Management Llc increased Cai International Inc (CAP) stake by 1.31M shares to 1.51 million valued at $35.05M in 2019Q1. It also upped Waitr Hldgs Inc stake by 168,035 shares and now owns 2.70M shares. Leaf Group Ltd was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Fortinet had 15 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by First Analysis on Friday, February 8 to “Outperform”. The stock of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 2. The firm has “Sell” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, August 2. The firm has “Hold” rating by Mizuho given on Tuesday, March 26. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) rating on Tuesday, April 16. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $95 target. J.P. Morgan upgraded Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) on Monday, June 24 to “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Shares of Fortinet Surged Today – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Fortinet (FTNT) Q2 Earnings, Revenues Top Estimates, View Up – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fortinet +7% after FY billings boost – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fortinet (FTNT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fortinet (FTNT) to Report Q2 Earnings: What Lies in Store? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.