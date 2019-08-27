Interocean Capital Upped Stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by $1.96 Million; Raven Industries (RAVN) Holder Garrison Financial Lowered Holding

Garrison Financial Corp decreased its stake in Raven Industries Inc. (RAVN) by 9.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp sold 7,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The institutional investor held 75,777 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91M, down from 83,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Raven Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $994.69 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $27.61. About 109,067 shares traded. Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) has declined 5.01% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.01% the S&P500. Some Historical RAVN News: 06/03/2018 – Raven Industries 4Q EPS 23c; 06/03/2018 – RAVEN INDUSTRIES 4Q REV. $95.8M, EST. $93.3M; 17/05/2018 – RAVEN INDUSTRIES 1Q REV. $111.1M, EST. $117.0M (2 EST.); 16/05/2018 – Raven Precision Agriculture Technology to Power Autonomous Solutions; 17/05/2018 – Raven Industries 1Q EPS 61c; 09/05/2018 – Raven Industries and Farmers Edge Establish Agreement to Develop and Deliver Advanced Agronomic Tools; 07/03/2018 – Raven Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Raven Industries Board Announces Cash Dividend of 13 Cents Payable on April 27, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Raven Industries Targets 10 % Annualized Earnings Growth Over Long-term; 17/05/2018 – RAVEN INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 61C, EST. 49C (2 EST.)

Interocean Capital Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 19.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc bought 20,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The hedge fund held 125,002 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.90M, up from 104,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $96.31. About 1.44 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 10/05/2018 – Phillips 66: William R. Loomis Jr. Retires From Board; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES WORK TO BEGIN RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 19/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger Refinery in Texas; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS THERE’S NEED FOR NEW PERMIAN PIPELINE CAPACITY; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY MAY RESTART GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER EARLY NEXT WEEK; 10/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BOOSTING PRODUCTION ON RESTARTED REFORMER, HYDROTREATERS; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 16/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 12 investors sold RAVN shares while 48 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.18 million shares or 1.77% less from 26.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 13,925 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Alabama-based Kistler has invested 0.02% in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN). Vanguard has 3.73M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN). 26,893 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. 24,718 were accumulated by Citigroup. Teton Advsrs Inc, New York-based fund reported 25,080 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 277,281 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership owns 10,576 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Secor Cap Advsrs Lp has invested 0.13% in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN). Piedmont Inv Advsrs reported 9,066 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 27,101 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 3,000 shares. First Tru Advsr LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) for 70,474 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn invested 0% in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN).

Garrison Financial Corp, which manages about $189.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brown (NYSE:BF.B) by 8,578 shares to 80,170 shares, valued at $4.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,260 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Emrg Mkt Eq (SCHE).

Since March 28, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $136,408 activity. Shares for $17,430 were bought by LeBaron Marc E on Tuesday, May 21.

More notable recent Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Raven Industries Falls Short in a Noisy Quarter – The Motley Fool” on March 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Raven Industries, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RAVN) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Raven Industries Drops on Applied Technology Segment Struggles – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Preliminary data on early redemptions (prepayments) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “South Dakota State University Names Facility After Raven Industries – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 27, 2018.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do You Like Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan Canada vs. Phillips 66 Partners – Motley Fool” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “5 More Reasons This 6.5%-Yielding Dividend Stock Is a Great Long-Term Buy – The Motley Fool” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leavell Invest Management accumulated 0.19% or 18,190 shares. Guardian Cap LP has 0.01% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Cambridge Advsrs Incorporated has 104,264 shares. Smith Moore & Communication has 0.23% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Management Limited reported 10,760 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Fil holds 0.01% or 42,575 shares in its portfolio. Curbstone Management accumulated 0.32% or 12,404 shares. Natixis holds 185,414 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Loudon Invest Mngmt Lc invested in 3,762 shares. Richard C Young And Limited holds 0.92% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 50,521 shares. Old Bancorporation In holds 4,328 shares. 4,687 are held by Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corp. Montag A And Incorporated holds 0.04% or 4,403 shares. Navellier Assoc has 17,104 shares. M&R Cap Management Incorporated has invested 0.14% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.