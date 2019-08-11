Interocean Capital Upped Position in Phillips 66 (PSX); Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) Shareholder Panagora Asset Management Has Lowered Holding by $577,056

Interocean Capital Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 19.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc bought 20,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The hedge fund held 125,002 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.90 million, up from 104,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $100.44. About 1.63 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 EXPECTS FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON ETHANE CRACKER IN LATE 2019 -CEO; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY TO COMPLETE UNIT RESTARTS NEXT WEEK; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – CPCHEM HAS FULLY RECOVERED FROM HURRICANE HARVEY AND CONTRIBUTED STRONG RESULTS IN QUARTER; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – EARNINGS REFLECT BENEFIT OF DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO, AND ARE ALSO SEEING POSITIVE, ONGOING IMPACTS FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Transportation Adjusted Net Income $136 Million; 15/03/2018 – Venezuela’s crude sales to U.S. falls to 15-year low in February; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N SAYS NEEDS NEW PIPELINE CAPACITY SERVING THE PERMIAN BASIN – CONF CALL; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY MAY RESTART GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER EARLY NEXT WEEK

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Old Second Bancorp Inc (OSBC) by 80.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc sold 48,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.83% . The institutional investor held 11,871 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $149,000, down from 59,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Old Second Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $364.14 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.18. About 45,691 shares traded. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) has declined 13.55% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.55% the S&P500. Some Historical OSBC News: 09/05/2018 – Patriot Financial Partners GP Exits Position in Old Second; 25/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.27; 27/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC OSBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17.5; 05/04/2018 – Old Second Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Old Second Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSBC); 25/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC – QTRLY SHR $0.31; 26/03/2018 Old Second Short-Interest Ratio Rises 276% to 13 Days

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15 billion and $22.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Universal Insurance Holdings (NYSE:UVE) by 73,924 shares to 81,588 shares, valued at $2.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Petroleo Brasileiro (NYSE:PBR) by 253,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 466,197 shares, and has risen its stake in Donaldson Co Inc (NYSE:DCI).

Analysts await Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.32 per share. OSBC’s profit will be $9.57M for 9.52 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Old Second Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold OSBC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 19.28 million shares or 2.81% less from 19.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors reported 11,315 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 29,800 shares. Fj Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.9% or 689,249 shares. 145,983 were reported by Blair William Il. Paloma Management Com holds 0% or 11,303 shares. Voya Inv Management Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) for 14,944 shares. Pnc Fin Services Group Inc Inc has invested 0% in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC). Charles Schwab owns 69,381 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gru stated it has 1.34 million shares. Alphaone Inv Ser Lc stated it has 69,658 shares. Fsi Gp Ltd Liability Corp owns 199,506 shares. Atwood Palmer Incorporated invested 0% in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC). Boston holds 0% or 247,510 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 6,046 shares. Gsa Ptnrs Llp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $42,300 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howland Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 3,898 shares. Bell National Bank & Trust invested in 0.08% or 3,310 shares. Fire Grp reported 0.18% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Cornercap Inv Counsel Incorporated accumulated 31,662 shares. Associated Banc invested in 0.58% or 106,528 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams reported 5,057 shares stake. Ruffer Ltd Liability Partnership owns 23,715 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Town And Country National Bank And Tru Com Dba First Bankers Tru Com holds 0.81% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 17,880 shares. New York-based Guardian Life Insur Of America has invested 0.01% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Portland Glob Advsr Limited Com stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Girard Partners Ltd invested in 0.06% or 3,666 shares. Field & Main National Bank has 122 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wallington Asset Ltd Liability Company invested 2.46% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 14,298 were accumulated by Lincoln Natl. Finance Advisers Ltd Liability Co reported 0.14% stake.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.