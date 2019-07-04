Interocean Capital Upped Its Bank Of Hawaii (BOH) Stake; British Columbia Investment Management Cut By $569,285 Its Targa Res (TRGP) Stake

Interocean Capital Llc increased Bank Of Hawaii Corp (BOH) stake by 25.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Interocean Capital Llc acquired 5,000 shares as Bank Of Hawaii Corp (BOH)’s stock declined 3.25%. The Interocean Capital Llc holds 24,900 shares with $1.96M value, up from 19,900 last quarter. Bank Of Hawaii Corp now has $3.37 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $82.16. About 104,544 shares traded. Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) has declined 6.72% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BOH News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Bank of Hawaii Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOH); 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Net $54M; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Net Interest Incomes $120.3M; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Noninterest Income $44M; 05/03/2018 MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds Bank of Hawaii; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Corporation First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 23/04/2018 – BANK OF HAWAII BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 52C, EST. 52C; 13/03/2018 – Dir Churchill Gifts 120 Of Bank of Hawaii Corp; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q EPS $1.28; 17/05/2018 – CLEARWATER PAPER CORP – BOH A. DICKEY RETIRED FROM CO’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ) EFFECTIVE AS OF END OF HIS CURRENT TERM ON MAY 13, 2018 – SEC FILING

British Columbia Investment Management Corp decreased Targa Res Corp (TRGP) stake by 18.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. British Columbia Investment Management Corp sold 13,885 shares as Targa Res Corp (TRGP)’s stock declined 5.58%. The British Columbia Investment Management Corp holds 62,577 shares with $2.60 million value, down from 76,462 last quarter. Targa Res Corp now has $9.23 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $39.65. About 909,803 shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 14.15% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 26/03/2018 – Targa Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 7 Days; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR; 08/05/2018 – Targa Resources at Deutsche Bank MLP & Pipeline Day Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Distributable Cash Flow $216.4M; 23/05/2018 – SNMP, TARGA MERGE 50% STAKES IN LINE/SITE FOR CARNERO JV; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP SAYS ANNOUNCED PRICING OF $1.0 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- OFFERING $750 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q REV. $2.46B, EST. $2.45B; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECT TO INCUR SOME COSTS IN NEAR TERM FROM DEAL; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Targa Resources Partners’ New Notes Ba3

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold BOH shares while 89 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 29.55 million shares or 5.10% less from 31.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Techs Ltd Llc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Sei owns 14,033 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) for 7,392 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 80 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt invested in 0.19% or 1.06 million shares. Geode Management Limited has 0.01% invested in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) for 493,959 shares. Associated Banc accumulated 2,835 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Raymond James owns 15,205 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 157,236 shares in its portfolio. First Tru Advsr LP accumulated 0.07% or 477,747 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 80,370 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0.01% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reported 13,350 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa holds 36,613 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 4,247 were accumulated by Profund Advsrs Ltd Co.

More notable recent Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH), A Stock That Climbed 40% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Bank of Hawaii Corporation Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About iRobot Corporation (IRBT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $464,423 activity. Crofts Sharon M sold $464,423 worth of stock.

Interocean Capital Llc decreased Mastercard Inc Class A (NYSE:MA) stake by 2,651 shares to 14,415 valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Anheuser Busch Inbev S F Spons (NYSE:BUD) stake by 16,386 shares and now owns 115,991 shares. United Parcel Srvc Class B (NYSE:UPS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 307,139 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited has 0.01% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). 41,683 are held by Schroder Investment Management. State Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 74,718 shares. Heronetta Mngmt LP reported 0.86% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Legal & General Public Ltd Company owns 1.30 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Jcic Asset Management, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 63 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Geode Cap Mngmt Lc invested 0.03% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Swiss Bank & Trust holds 0.03% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) or 765,300 shares. The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Sigma Planning Corp reported 11,175 shares. Key Group Inc Holding (Cayman) Limited holds 0.73% or 251,278 shares. North Star Invest Corporation reported 1,302 shares stake. 15,881 were reported by Hightower Tru Svcs Lta.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 174,563 shares to 910,322 valued at $49.09 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) stake by 22,355 shares and now owns 47,958 shares. Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) was raised too.

Analysts await Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.28 EPS, down 180.00% or $0.63 from last year’s $0.35 per share. After $-0.30 actual EPS reported by Targa Resources Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Targa Resources Corp.’s (NYSE:TRGP) 9.5% Dividend Sustainable? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Did Targa Resources Corp.’s (NYSE:TRGP) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Top Infrastructure Stocks to Watch This Month – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Targa Resources Partners LP Announces Monthly Distribution on Preferred Units – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 14, 2019.