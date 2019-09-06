Interocean Capital Upped Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding By $5.73 Million; Facebook (FB)’s Sentiment Is 1.15

Interocean Capital Llc increased Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) stake by 30.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Interocean Capital Llc acquired 108,087 shares as Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Interocean Capital Llc holds 460,236 shares with $24.85 million value, up from 352,149 last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc now has $208.34B valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $48.67. About 3.03M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct; 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany; 07/04/2018 – Iran hit by global cyber attack that left U.S. flag on screens; 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B;; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.8%; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: INTENT TO BUY ACCOMPANY; 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog

Facebook Inc (FB) investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 764 funds increased or opened new positions, while 662 decreased and sold stakes in Facebook Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 1.69 billion shares, down from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Facebook Inc in top ten positions increased from 228 to 275 for an increase of 47. Sold All: 70 Reduced: 592 Increased: 590 New Position: 174.

Interocean Capital Llc decreased Mastercard Inc Class A (NYSE:MA) stake by 2,651 shares to 14,415 valued at $3.39M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Allergan Plc F stake by 2,850 shares and now owns 3,340 shares. Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) was reduced too.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity. BUSH WESLEY G bought 10,000 shares worth $557,404.

Among 8 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $54.78’s average target is 12.55% above currents $48.67 stock price. Cisco Systems had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Thursday, June 20. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $60 target. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 15 report. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, August 15. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, March 25 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 15. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Thursday, August 15. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $5600 target. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $65 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, July 30 by Nomura.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management reported 130,815 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 2.28% or 944,126 shares. Hollencrest Capital Mngmt holds 104,746 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. First Citizens Bank And stated it has 0.98% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Whitnell And owns 28,008 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt has 0.78% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Jag Mngmt Ltd holds 53,061 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Moreover, Charter Com has 0.7% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 452,730 are held by Skba Cap Management Limited Liability Co. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Company invested in 0.31% or 386,648 shares. River Road Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 1.44% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.19M shares. Scotia Inc reported 812,566 shares stake. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc has 11,043 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Stralem & Com Inc, a New York-based fund reported 137,540 shares. Lourd Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 15,997 shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.18 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Facebook, Inc. provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company has market cap of $535.36 billion. The Company’s solutions include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a mobile application that enables people to take photos or videos, customize them with filter effects, and share them with friends and followers in a photo feed or send them directly to friends; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with people and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp Messenger, a mobile messaging application. It has a 31.74 P/E ratio. The firm also offers Oculus virtual reality technology and content platform, which allow people to enter an immersive and interactive environment to play games, consume content, and connect with others.

Parus Finance (Uk) Ltd holds 20.64% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. for 388,713 shares. Altimeter Capital Management Lp owns 3.55 million shares or 20.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Axon Capital Lp has 17.68% invested in the company for 50,500 shares. The United Kingdom-based Cryder Capital Partners Llp has invested 16.9% in the stock. Evanson Asset Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 487,385 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.