Interocean Capital Raised Its Occidental Petrol Co (OXY) Stake by $1.61 Million; Stock Price Declined; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Park Circle Co Has Lowered Its Position by $945,000

Park Circle Co decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 24.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 15,500 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, down from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $926.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple’s gargantuan net income has piled up over the years; 24/05/2018 – To lure millennials, Apple, Ikea and Uber are pushing branded credit cards; 27/03/2018 – While Apple products still get prominent placement in university bookstores, Google’s low-cost Chromebooks have surged to over half of all computing devices shipped to schools; 11/03/2018 – The Chinese yuan is growing in purchasing power, making Apple, Boeing and Delta more enticing to Chinese buyers. But if U.S. regulators raise more red flags about such transactions, it could start to stir some serious threats to capitalism; 08/04/2018 – OwenboroMsgrInq: Apple is said to work on touchless control, curved iPhone screen; 06/03/2018 – Esri Releases Survey123 for ArcGlS with New Spike Integration; 17/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan Apple Music-Like News Subscription Service; 30/04/2018 – Bringing Apple funds back stateside could result in a big boost to the company’s dividend; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett’s Apple bet an ‘all-clear signal’ for investors: Art Cashin; 06/04/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook ‘deeply offended’ by ‘DACA situation’

Interocean Capital Llc increased its stake in Occidental Petrol Co (OXY) by 10.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc bought 24,377 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The hedge fund held 265,587 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.58 million, up from 241,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Occidental Petrol Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $43.48. About 6.72 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL BE “OPPORTUNISTIC” IN USES OF EXCESS CASH; 01/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED; 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS NO DECISION YET ON WHETHER TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION POSTED TO WEBSITE; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS CORP – MOST RECENTLY, STAVROS SERVED AS CFO OF OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION; 27/03/2018 – Occidental sees Permian shale unit at breakeven by third quarter; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.82 million activity. On Monday, June 10 the insider Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900. $224,800 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R on Monday, August 12. 9,100 shares valued at $437,790 were bought by Batchelder Eugene L. on Monday, June 10. The insider Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650. The insider Hollub Vicki A. bought $1.80 million. $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Brown Oscar K.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Houston energy companies close $55B megadeal – Houston Business Journal” on August 08, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Large-Cap Stocks to Sell Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 09, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “CFO: Occidental Petroleum to sell recently acquired campus in Energy Corridor – Houston Business Journal” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: CBS, Disney, Mattel, Uber And More – Benzinga” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Occidental Increases Dividend NYSE:OXY – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,370 are owned by Alpha Windward Llc. Tctc Hldg has 368,369 shares for 1.32% of their portfolio. Associated Banc has 0.18% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 46,869 shares. Tompkins, New York-based fund reported 36,197 shares. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 50.12M shares. Moreover, Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 249 were accumulated by Valley National Advisers. Washington Trust State Bank has invested 0.1% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 133,100 shares. Sigma Planning owns 0.04% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 9,881 shares. Cohen Steers invested in 35,012 shares. Zacks Invest Mgmt, Illinois-based fund reported 366,026 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As has 0% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Advisor Partners Lc holds 23,583 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Howe & Rusling stated it has 434 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53 million and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ibm Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 3,034 shares to 8,389 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 95,846 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,699 shares, and cut its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev S F Spons (NYSE:BUD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ar Asset, California-based fund reported 78,805 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Mngmt Incorporated owns 1,865 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.73% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Landscape Ltd reported 11,263 shares. First Bank has invested 1.62% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 3,443 shares. Cumberland Advisors has 6,930 shares. Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora accumulated 44,535 shares. Blackrock invested 2.45% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lincoln holds 106,817 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Independent Franchise Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 3.75M shares. Architects holds 4.78% or 14,378 shares. Kingfisher Cap Ltd Com reported 26,692 shares stake. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt has invested 0.37% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has 14.01 million shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/21/2019: LEDS, VIOT, ADI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/05/2019: ON, SOHU, SPNS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple bull touts wearables growth driver – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Apple Inc. (AAPL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/26/2019: PBI, GPRO, JT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.