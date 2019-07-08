Interocean Capital Raised Holding in Bank Of Hawaii (BOH) by $390,000 as Valuation Declined; Msdc Management LP Lifted Its Independence Contract Dril I (ICD) Holding by $37.56 Million as Stock Price Declined

Interocean Capital Llc increased its stake in Bank Of Hawaii Corp (BOH) by 25.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.25% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 24,900 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 19,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank Of Hawaii Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $81.2. About 272,017 shares traded or 34.60% up from the average. Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) has declined 6.72% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BOH News: 08/03/2018 – High-Resolution LED Video Wall Featured in Bank of Hawaii’s Modernized Lobby; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Raises Dividend to 60c; 23/04/2018 – BANK OF HAWAII 1Q EPS $1.28, EST. $1.22; 17/05/2018 – CLEARWATER PAPER CORP – BOH A. DICKEY RETIRED FROM CO’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ) EFFECTIVE AS OF END OF HIS CURRENT TERM ON MAY 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds Bank of Hawaii; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Net $54M; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Net Interest Incomes $120.3M; 13/03/2018 – Dir Churchill Gifts 120 Of Bank of Hawaii Corp; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Corporation First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 04/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Corporation Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Msdc Management Lp increased its stake in Independence Contract Dril I (ICD) by 40126.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp bought 18.78 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 18.83 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.15 million, up from 46,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in Independence Contract Dril I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.14 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.47% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.39. About 139,260 shares traded. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) has declined 41.12% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ICD News: 26/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE CONTRACT DRILLING INC – COMPANY’S AGGREGATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURE BUDGET FOR 2018 IS $22 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Independence Contract Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICD); 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Rev $25.6M; 03/04/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel; 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 11c

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53 million and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10,446 shares to 13,992 shares, valued at $751,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Currencyshares British by 7,294 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,866 shares, and cut its stake in The Coca (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 12 investors sold BOH shares while 89 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 29.55 million shares or 5.10% less from 31.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community Savings Bank Na stated it has 100 shares. M&T Savings Bank Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) for 4,255 shares. Ashfield Limited Liability Co owns 12,646 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Cullinan Assocs holds 4,587 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Com holds 108 shares. Granite Invest Prns Limited Liability owns 0.06% invested in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) for 14,420 shares. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank holds 0% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) or 722 shares. The California-based Fdx Advsrs has invested 0.03% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Tarbox Family Office stated it has 27 shares. Cadinha & Limited Liability holds 30,904 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Gradient Limited Co holds 153 shares. Wedge Management L Limited Partnership Nc accumulated 0% or 5,543 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn, a California-based fund reported 204,021 shares. Tower Cap Llc (Trc) stated it has 3,801 shares. Signaturefd Limited Company holds 0% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) or 240 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $464,423 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.89, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold ICD shares while 14 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 50.67 million shares or 85.56% more from 27.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has 1.72 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Tower (Trc) has 0.01% invested in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD). Bridgeway Mgmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD). Walthausen And Co Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD). Deutsche Bancorp Ag invested in 0% or 446,990 shares. Citigroup accumulated 20,782 shares. Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) for 23,634 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability reported 141,379 shares. Van Eck Assocs Corporation reported 0% in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD). Brandywine Global Investment Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD). Intl has 31,082 shares. Geode Cap Limited Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 430,791 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability reported 14,728 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc invested in 39,882 shares or 0% of the stock. The Ontario – Canada-based Bankshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD).

