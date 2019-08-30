Interocean Capital Position in J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Has Boosted by $7.36 Million; As Microsoft Com (MSFT) Shares Rose, United American Securities Has Decreased Its Position by $1.18 Million

Interocean Capital Llc increased its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 52.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc bought 72,831 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 212,201 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.48 million, up from 139,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $342.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $109.67. About 7.84 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Lobby GOP Lawmakers to Relax Swap Rules–Update; 21/05/2018 – Jpmorgan Investment Funds – Global Income Fund Exits Direct Line; 17/04/2018 – SLT: Securities services revenue boost at JP Morgan Chase; 07/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CEO JAMIE DIMON SPEAKS ON BTV IN BEIJING; 07/03/2018 – CDI’s Carstanjen, Dall to Participate in J.P. Morgan’s Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Forum; 15/03/2018 – HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC HIK.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1050P FROM 1000P; 10/05/2018 – Medidata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/03/2018 – Speakers from JPMorgan Chase, Progressive Insurance, Target and More Announced for OpenStack® Summit in May; 07/03/2018 – AT&T: Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Securities, Citigroup Global Markets and Morgan Stanley to be IPO’s Joint Book-Running Manager; 19/04/2018 – Adyen, which is currently valued at over $2 billion, is in talks with Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan to be advisers, the source said

United American Securities Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc sold 10,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 159,095 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.76 million, down from 169,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $137.86. About 21.88M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – Microsoft surge puts it on track for best day since 2015; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET & MICROSOFT REINFORCE LONG-TERM COOPERATION ON CLOUD; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Share Repurchase Program; 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services; 10/04/2018 – FileCloud Adds GDPR Support for its EFSS Platform on Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s quarterly profit rises 35 percent; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Wins Lucrative Cloud Deal With Intelligence Community; 06/03/2018 – Quorum is a Proud Sponsor of Canada Night NAD’eh at NADA 2018; 16/03/2018 – BIT EVIL SA BITP.WA – SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH MICROSOFT SP. Z O.O; 27/03/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: DATA ACCESS ISSUE IN AZURE, OMS PORTAL RESOLVED

United American Securities Inc, which manages about $201.06 million and $221.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB) by 22,961 shares to 323,331 shares, valued at $64.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc Com by 32,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,275 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community Comml Bank Of Raymore holds 3,437 shares. Seizert Capital Prtnrs Lc holds 1.77% or 335,691 shares in its portfolio. Rnc Capital Lc stated it has 359,583 shares or 2.96% of all its holdings. Grimes holds 170,850 shares or 1.58% of its portfolio. Capital Planning Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 63,090 shares. Pitcairn Communications has invested 1.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Grandfield Dodd Limited Liability owns 402,910 shares. Agf holds 0.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 412,281 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability invested in 5,603 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Mackay Shields Limited Company has 2.41% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.90M shares. Factory Mutual Comm accumulated 2.81 million shares or 3.98% of the stock. Driehaus Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 8,231 shares. Bloom Tree Ltd Liability Corporation reported 591,996 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 3.61% or 205,361 shares. Homrich & Berg has invested 0.46% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Front Barnett Llc has invested 3.9% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). American Natl Insurance Tx holds 310,157 shares or 1.65% of its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Limited has 0.21% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 16,418 shares. Hodges Mngmt reported 31,513 shares stake. Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 68,657 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Kames Cap Public Limited Company holds 2.15% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 750,765 shares. Cypress Asset Mgmt Inc Tx holds 2.96% or 85,865 shares in its portfolio. Washington invested in 2.56% or 406,129 shares. National Inv Wi stated it has 2.05% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Arcadia Inv Corporation Mi holds 6,460 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Benin Mgmt holds 0.67% or 15,367 shares in its portfolio. 49,824 were reported by Rampart Inv Mngmt Comm Limited Liability Co. First Interstate Savings Bank holds 2.08% or 92,083 shares in its portfolio. Atlas Browninc has 21,313 shares. Axa, France-based fund reported 1.15M shares.

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53 million and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 83,707 shares to 242,626 shares, valued at $25.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 94,513 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 454,745 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

