Interocean Capital Position in Cisco Systems (CSCO) Cut as Share Price Declined; As Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Market Value Declined, Dorsal Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position by $21.30 Million

Interocean Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 30.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc sold 141,659 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 318,577 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.44 million, down from 460,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $47.52. About 16.78 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 22/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Operating Margin Rate 29.5% – 30.5%; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cisco Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSCO); 17/04/2018 – SecurView Unveils IDA 2.3 with Improved User Experience and New Features for Accelerating Cisco ISE Deployments; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively; 17/04/2018 – ‘If you connect everything, anything is going to be possible,’ Cisco executive says; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION

Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 49.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc bought 229,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The hedge fund held 690,000 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.61M, up from 461,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $88.06. About 1.67 million shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM EXPIRES ON JANUARY 31, 2022; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES 2018 WORLDWIDE NET SALES INCREASING BY A MID-SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE; 13/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO TIF.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $120 TARGET PRICE; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 EPS $4.50-EPS $4.70; 23/05/2018 – Consumers are returning to iconic luxury brands such as Tiffany & Co., Louis Vuitton and Sotheby’s that offer updated products and marketing; 30/05/2018 – Check out the retail comeback with names like $FL $TIF $LOW $M surging in the past month; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES MID-TO-HIGH-SINGLE-DIGIT COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH FOR 2018; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany Declines After Doldrums Persist in Most of the World; 24/05/2018 – Tiffany Increases Quarterly Dividend By 10%; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees Mid- to High-Single-Digit FY18 Comparable Sales Growth

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.11B for 16.05 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53M and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Large Cap Etf (SCHX) by 15,893 shares to 49,292 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,665 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,008 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Dorsal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Perspecta Inc by 850,000 shares to 3.00M shares, valued at $70.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tiffany & Co New (Put) (NYSE:TIF) by 261,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).