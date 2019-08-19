Interocean Capital Position in Anheuser Busch Inbev S F Spons (BUD) Has Decreased by $1.36 Million as Valuation Rose; Odey Asset Management Group LTD Has Decreased Position in Bank Amer (BAC) by $6.10 Million

Interocean Capital Llc decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev S F Spons (BUD) by 12.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc sold 16,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The hedge fund held 115,991 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.74M, down from 132,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev S F Spons for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $96.24. About 321,423 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 21/03/2018 – Anheuser-Busch’s $10 Billion Deal Spurs Hope for High-Grade Debt; 04/04/2018 – Magners cider maker C&C buys Conviviality wholesale arm; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House approves government spending bill despite conservative revolt; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and SABMiller Acquisition (Video); 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO Carlos Brito on the Growing Craft Beer Business (Video); 09/05/2018 – AB InBev profit gains as Latin America offsets weak United States; 03/04/2018 – JSE: ANH – AB INBEV AND ANADOLU EFES COMPLETE MERGER OF BUSINESSES IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized EBIT $3.94B; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Sanofi, Sogou Inc. Sponsored ADR, Unilever, Ja; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Congress unveils $1.3 trillion spending bill as shutdown looms

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 90.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold 226,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 22,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $621,000, down from 248,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $254.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $27.3. About 26.39M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 10/05/2018 – Array BioPharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 15/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP BAC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; RATING OUTPERFORM; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA 1Q INVESTMENT BANKING REV. $1.35B, EST. $1.48B; 16/05/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Names Schroeder Seattle Market President; 30/05/2018 – Sabre to participate in upcoming Bank of America 2018 Global Technology Conference; 16/04/2018 – BAC: Bank of America Corp: 1st Quarter Results; 10/05/2018 – Alcoa Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/03/2018 – BofA’s European Banking President Wilmot-Sitwell Departs Firm; 15/05/2018 – MEDIA-UBS head of European M&A Brizay is said to join Bank of America – Bloomberg; 09/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5,000 shares to 36,100 shares, valued at $5.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stars Group Inc by 1.42 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 9.89 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53 million and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Health Care Spdr (XLV) by 3,324 shares to 234,208 shares, valued at $21.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,176 shares in the quarter, for a total of 239,752 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 37.80% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.82 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.21B for 21.29 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual EPS reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.60% negative EPS growth.