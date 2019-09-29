Interocean Capital Maintains Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM); Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Stake in Pg&E (PCG) Has Upped as Stock Declined

Interocean Capital Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 5.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc bought 23,883 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 431,446 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.06M, up from 407,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $302.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.48. About 7.47M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 10/05/2018 – Exxon’s Baton Rouge refinery restarts crude unit; 09/04/2018 – L&T Technology Services Wins Multi-Million Dollar Digitalization Contract from ExxonMobil Exploration Company; 13/03/2018 – Exxon and biotech group bet on producing algae-based fuel; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA PACORA PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2023; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ENERGY OUTLOOK ASSUMES 0.7 PCT AVG GROWTH/YEAR IN OIL DEMAND FROM 2016 TO 2040; 12/04/2018 – OIL SEARCH LTD OSH.AX – EXXONMOBIL ADVISED THAT PNG LNG PROJECT SAFELY RECOMMENCED LNG PRODUCTION, LNG EXPORTS EXPECTED TO RESUME SHORTLY; 30/05/2018 – The measure was fueled by concern among union members that Exxon is aligning its safety procedures with a group that drafts industry-friendly legislation; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Energy execs says tariff gambit could hit shale, LNG project costs; 11/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces 84 Percent Increase in P’nyang Resource, Potential Expansion in PNG; 20/03/2018 – COSAN SIGNS NEW CONTRACT TO DISTRIBUTE EXXONMOBIL LUBRICANTS

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 115.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 934,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.41 million, up from 434,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $10.12. About 9.36 million shares traded or 11.14% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES DATC PATH 15 AND DATC HOLDINGS PATH 15 ONE NOTCH; OUTLOOK STABLE; 11/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/11/2018 12:10 PM; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N -TAKING ACTION TO PASS ALONG APPROXIMATELY $450 MLN IN ANNUAL TAX SAVINGS TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 16/04/2018 – PG&E Gets $350M Unsecured Term Loan Maturing in April 2020; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N -FILED SEVERAL RATEMAKING REQUESTS WITH CALIFORNIA PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION; 25/05/2018 – PG&E TO REVIEW CAL FIRE’S REPORT TO UNDERSTAND AGENCY’S VIEWS; 22/03/2018 – PG&E ANNOUNCES NEW MEASURES TO REDUCE WILDFIRE RISK; 25/05/2018 – Cal Fire: In McCourtney Fire, Investigation Finds Evidence That PG&E Allegedly Failed to Remove a Tree From Proximity of a Power Line; 17/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/17/2018 05:23 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Extreme Weather Driven By Climate Change Has Caused Unprecedented Wildfires, Creating a ‘New Normal’ for Californi

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gvo Asset Mngmt invested in 2.14% or 115,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 197,427 shares. 130 are owned by Meeder Asset Management. Tpg Grp (Sbs) Advsrs owns 1.00M shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Fil Ltd accumulated 284 shares. Lenox Wealth Incorporated holds 55 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jfs Wealth Lc holds 0% or 10 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems invested in 794,051 shares. First Personal Fincl Services has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Solus Alternative Asset LP has 934,000 shares for 4.7% of their portfolio. Massmutual Com Fsb Adv reported 0% stake. Boothbay Fund Mngmt has 19,633 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And Communications owns 85 shares. Weiss Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 23,398 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.01% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 146,161 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisor Partners Ltd Liability holds 0.8% or 85,375 shares. Winch Advisory Ltd Company has invested 1.04% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Kahn Brothers Inc De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Summit Wealth Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.91% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Winslow Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 88,888 were accumulated by First Bancorp. 54,186 were reported by Moreno Evelyn V. Fifth Third Retail Bank reported 1.95 million shares. Chase Inv Counsel Corp accumulated 4,620 shares. Rock Point Advsr Ltd Liability Co has 0.22% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 6,302 shares. Sather Inc holds 14,378 shares. Wg Shaheen And Assoc Dba Whitney And has invested 0.13% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company holds 0.09% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 284,778 shares. Stevens First Principles Investment has invested 2.19% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Dupont Capital Mngmt Corp owns 0.31% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 179,381 shares.