Interocean Capital Maintains Position in Southern Co (SO); First Financial Upped Holding in Comcast (CMCSA) as Valuation Rose

Interocean Capital Llc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 1.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc bought 8,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 572,902 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.61M, up from 564,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $55.28. About 2.09M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN EXPLORING THIRD PARTY TAX EQUITY FINANCING FOR WIND; 25/05/2018 – Georgia Power kicks off summer with new water safety PSA; 07/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER – EACH OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 4, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED OR EARLIER TERMINATED; 28/03/2018 – Gaskell West 1 Solar Facility in California begins commercial operation; 02/05/2018 – Southern’s Profit Gets Boost From Tax Law Changes — Earnings Review; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS SOUTHERN COMPANY’S ‘BBB+’ IDR; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 60C, FROM 58C, EST. 60C; 30/04/2018 – Smart Neighborhood™ by Alabama Power Nearing Completion in Suburban Birmingham; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Southern Co nears sale of one-third stake in its solar portfolio – Bloomberg; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – ONCE OPERATIONAL, ALL ATTRIBUTES GENERATED BY FACILITY WILL BE SOLD UNDER A 20-YR POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO AECC

First Financial Corp increased its stake in Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) by 255.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp bought 18,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,820 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, up from 7,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in Comcast Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $44.49. About 17.84M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources via @GregRoumeliotis; 01/05/2018 – New York Post: EXCLUSIVE: Female staffers at NBC News say they “felt forced” to sign a letter supporting Tom Brokaw against; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP CMSA.O ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O PROPOSES FORMING NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS AS A POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 25/04/2018 – Comcast challenges Murdoch’s Fox with £22bn Sky bid; 05/03/2018 – COMCAST – LAUNCHING NEW INTERNET SERVICE FOR SPEEDS UP TO 1 GB-PER-SECOND TO RESIDENTIAL & BUSINESS CUSTOMERS THROUGHOUT GREATER HOUSTON AREA; 21/05/2018 – UK government does not intend to block Comcast-Sky deal; 27/03/2018 – Chinese ex-fund manager must face U.S. SEC’s insider trading claims -judge; 26/04/2018 – DSL Reports: Comcast to Get Much Larger With Latest $30 Billion Megadeal; 12/05/2018 – Matthew Keys: #BREAKING: NBC News is reporting six people injured, one dead in Paris knife attack; suspect shot dead by police

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fragasso Grp Inc accumulated 0.13% or 14,647 shares. 84,939 are owned by Sequoia Advisors Limited Liability Corporation. Nordea Investment has invested 1.44% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Violich Management holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 18,709 shares. Texas-based Tctc Lc has invested 1.07% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Denali Ltd invested 1.31% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Limited holds 0.06% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 236,026 shares. Moreover, Lee Danner & Bass Inc has 0.7% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 159,798 shares. Arcadia Invest Mgmt Corp Mi holds 186 shares. 937 are held by Ironwood Fincl Lc. Bahl Gaynor owns 3.04M shares. Marathon Cap Management invested in 0.12% or 6,658 shares. North Star Asset holds 0.18% or 54,231 shares. Soros Fund Management Ltd Liability Co reported 1.10M shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 1.41% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Comcast (CMCSA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What Makes Comcast (CMCSA) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Comcast Stock Down from Record High as Q2 Earnings Loom – Investorplace.com” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Should Netflix Investors Be Worried? – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Comcast (CMCSA) Stock Looks Like a Buy for Value Investors – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

First Financial Corp, which manages about $133.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) by 12,690 shares to 664,258 shares, valued at $27.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $10.21 million activity.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $5.89 million activity. Another trade for 1,261 shares valued at $63,345 was bought by EARLEY ANTHONY F JR. 2,000 shares valued at $100,380 were bought by Clark Henry A III on Tuesday, March 5. On Wednesday, February 6 BOWERS WILLIAM P sold $4.42 million worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 90,942 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 150,359 are held by Cipher Cap Lp. Lakeview Cap Prns Ltd owns 31,135 shares or 0.99% of their US portfolio. North Star Investment Corp invested 0.03% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Moreover, Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Co has 0.06% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 27 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.06% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 1.68M shares. Roberts Glore & Commerce Inc Il reported 7,089 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Burns J W Com Inc holds 30,523 shares. 6,158 are held by Sns Group Inc Limited Com. Toth Financial Advisory Corp invested in 1,052 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 0.05% or 2.36M shares. 348,236 were reported by Group. Hayek Kallen Investment Management holds 33,193 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. First Heartland Consultants Inc has 4,687 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.