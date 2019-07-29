Interocean Capital Lifted J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $7.36 Million; Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Lifted Its Oracle (Put) (ORCL) Holding by $1.86 Million

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Oracle Corp (Put) (ORCL) by 233.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69 million, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Oracle Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $58.08. About 1.84M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 25/04/2018 – Loot Crate Achieves Explosive Growth on NetSuite; 10/05/2018 – Monster Announces Scott Gutz As Chief Executive Officer; 28/03/2018 – Google weighs appeal after court setback in Oracle feud; 25/05/2018 – TucsonNewsNow: BREAKING: Avoid intersection of Oracle and Wetmore in #Tucson Motorcycle crash has closed several lanes. Only; 28/04/2018 – OpenSource: Running the Vordel XML Gateway on Oracle VM; 11/04/2018 – Mintigo Teams With Oracle to Enable Sales with AI Powered Prospecting Applications; 25/04/2018 – VIVOBAREFOOT Makes Giant Strides in Transforming the Footwear Industry; 11/04/2018 – Amobee Launches Sales Accelerator Solution, Powered by Oracle Data Cloud, Helping CPG Marketers Measure Offline Sales Impact of; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Communications Helps Evolve IP Expand Services; 22/05/2018 – Fourth-Gen Intelligent Data Hub Solution Frees Businesses from Oracle Lock-In

Interocean Capital Llc increased its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 52.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc bought 72,831 shares as the company's stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 212,201 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.48M, up from 139,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $373.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $116.95. About 2.61 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase Closes InstaMed Acquisition – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Big Bank Results Seen Strong As Executives Manage Through Challenges – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “JPMorgan Chase Financial Company LLC Declares Quarterly Coupon on Cushing® 30 MLP Index ETN – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Technology Executives Are Very Concerned About Cybersecurity, And Financial Services Execs Should Be Too – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “We’re With You, JPMorgan Chase – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53M and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Class A (NYSE:MA) by 2,651 shares to 14,415 shares, valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scntfc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,166 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,426 shares, and cut its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.71 million activity. CROWN JAMES S had bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950 on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen & Steers Inc owns 33,057 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Oak Assoc Ltd Oh holds 0.11% or 17,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Town Country Financial Bank Dba First Bankers has 1.89% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Beach Counsel Pa holds 273,739 shares or 3.12% of its portfolio. River & Mercantile Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 132,945 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. Aureus Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 32,191 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Com reported 9,373 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Buffington Mohr Mcneal accumulated 56,745 shares. Moreover, Alethea Capital Management Lc has 0.3% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Insight 2811 has invested 0.21% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership reported 0.04% stake. 85,865 were reported by Cypress Asset Management Incorporated Tx. Essex Fin Svcs Inc owns 1.32% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 43,296 shares. Hills Fincl Bank And Co holds 1.63% or 59,745 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc accumulated 17,269 shares.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79B and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (Call) (NYSE:HAL) by 209,900 shares to 50,100 shares, valued at $7.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rti Intl Metals Inc (Prn) by 13.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.00M shares, and cut its stake in Rpc Inc (NYSE:RES).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise owns 10.03 million shares. Charter accumulated 36,891 shares. 77,201 are held by Planning Advsr Limited Com. Greatmark Prns invested in 0.08% or 4,540 shares. Bragg Financial has invested 1.33% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Wendell David Assoc holds 0.04% or 4,311 shares. Bp Public Limited Liability has 0.57% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 276,000 shares. Putnam Fl Mgmt has 2,865 shares. Ballentine Ltd Liability Co invested in 20,947 shares or 0.06% of the stock. M&T Bankshares has 0.31% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 1.09M shares. Smithfield Trust invested 0.17% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Ltd Co has 0.36% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 5.53M shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd accumulated 0.15% or 28,472 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.49% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 212,490 shares. Campbell & Co Investment Adviser Lc invested in 3,919 shares or 0.1% of the stock.