Interocean Capital Increases Stake in Occidental Petrol Co (OXY); As Borgwarner (BWA) Valuation Declined, Cwh Capital Management Has Raised by $1.24 Million Its Holding

Cwh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 39.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwh Capital Management Inc bought 32,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 114,710 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, up from 82,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $31.31. About 380,573 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma II Engine

Interocean Capital Llc increased its stake in Occidental Petrol Co (OXY) by 10.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc bought 24,377 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The hedge fund held 265,587 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.58M, up from 241,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Occidental Petrol Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $43.74. About 2.40M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement accumulated 142,689 shares. First National Tru Com invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Edgar Lomax Va owns 153,153 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Css Ltd Liability Co Il holds 8,400 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Farmers And Merchants Invests reported 167,373 shares. Washington Tru State Bank invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Company stated it has 0.26% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 518,585 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement System Ins Tru Fund owns 14,902 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Zacks Investment Mgmt holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 366,026 shares. First Business Fincl invested in 0.04% or 3,710 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Verition Fund Limited Co holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 36,549 shares. Geode Capital Management Llc accumulated 9.54 million shares. Salem Investment Counselors Inc holds 1,052 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53 million and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc F by 2,850 shares to 3,340 shares, valued at $489,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 226,283 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Fund Consumer Discre Sele (XLY).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.37 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $480,900 was made by Backus Marcia E. on Monday, June 10. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR had bought 5,000 shares worth $243,850 on Wednesday, June 12. Shares for $1.80M were bought by Hollub Vicki A. on Monday, June 10. On Tuesday, June 11 the insider Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650. 10,000 shares were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R, worth $482,200. 9,100 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $437,790 were bought by Batchelder Eugene L..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De owns 1.54 million shares. North Star Investment Corp holds 0.09% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) or 21,000 shares. Brinker Cap accumulated 7,588 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And Co Inc owns 18,000 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability reported 185,800 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Llc reported 225,636 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 40,407 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. Moreover, Howe And Rusling has 0% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited, Japan-based fund reported 14,159 shares. Bb&T Secs Lc accumulated 6,541 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans stated it has 241,522 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Trexquant Investment Lp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Waddell & Reed Financial reported 2.57 million shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Co Ltd, Korea-based fund reported 8,689 shares. Keybank National Association Oh invested in 0% or 10,069 shares.

Cwh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $256.42 million and $237.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 65,194 shares to 369,614 shares, valued at $11.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd T by 36,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,695 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.