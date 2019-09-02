Interocean Capital Increased Its Position in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by $5.73 Million; Aull & Monroe Investment Management Has Lifted Position in Cummins (CMI) by $817,970 as Stock Declined

Interocean Capital Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 30.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc bought 108,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 460,236 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.85M, up from 352,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.25M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 15/05/2018 – Leading Marketing Innovators from Marketo and Cisco to Keynote This Year’s BRAND INNOVATION QUEST® in Chicago; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 10/05/2018 – Cisco pulls all online ads from YouTube; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN IN 3Q; 16/04/2018 – CISCO SAYS INVESTING IN NEW EMAIL SECURITY SERVICES; 10/04/2018 – Cisco Tetration Workload Protection Extended with New Options: SaaS and Virtual Appliance; 26/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Gives $50M to Combat California Homelessness; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 84.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought 5,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 11,410 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $149.27. About 939,514 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 13/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barrons.com; 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 01/05/2018 – Cummins: Product Campaign Subject to Regulatory Approval; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B; 14/05/2018 – Fiat Chrysler CEO reprimands colleague for commenting on emissions; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES, EST. 13B; 23/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 23, 2018 10:14:19 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-De Villiers wicket was catalyst for turnaround – Cummins; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Cummins and JAC Motors Form Joint Venture Partnership

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: AMBA, DELL, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Cisco stock drops after earnings include weak guidance – MarketWatch” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in the Offing for Cisco Systems’ (CSCO) Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2019: MFGP, NTNX, ESTC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Friday Option Activity: VLO, AVGO, CSCO – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

