Interocean Capital Increased Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $3.87 Million; Maryland Capital Management Has Cut Its Bank Of America (BAC) Holding by $2.35 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Interocean Capital Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 29.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc bought 10,169 shares as the company's stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 45,137 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.22 million, up from 34,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $352.74. About 970,696 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500.

Maryland Capital Management decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 17.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management analyzed 86,885 shares as the company's stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 396,079 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.93 million, down from 482,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $277.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $29.18. About 11.57 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. Another trade for 26,557 shares valued at $10.50 million was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by Smith Gregory D. $1.20M worth of stock was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital World Investors stated it has 15.04 million shares or 1.39% of all its holdings. Needham Investment Mngmt Lc reported 25,500 shares stake. Intl Ca reported 6,732 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Fincl Engines Lc reported 2,695 shares. Vestor Ltd Llc accumulated 1.2% or 17,143 shares. Blue Capital Inc stated it has 0.82% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Segment Wealth Management reported 0.96% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Gruss & has invested 5.99% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Kcm Investment Advisors Lc stated it has 42,667 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 2,367 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dakota Wealth owns 6,696 shares. Summit Securities Lc holds 3,400 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. King Wealth holds 20,105 shares or 2.4% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Park Natl Oh has invested 0.18% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Boeing At $350 In Pre-Market: Our Buy Price, Also WeWork Won't Work – Seeking Alpha" on July 08, 2019

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53M and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 150,252 shares to 38,546 shares, valued at $2.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anheuser Busch Inbev S F Spons (NYSE:BUD) by 16,386 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,991 shares, and cut its stake in 1/100 Berkshire Htwy Cla 100 S.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 12.70% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.63 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.75B for 10.27 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Fin In stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Dorsey And Whitney Trust Comm Limited Liability Corp, South Dakota-based fund reported 68,586 shares. Ifrah Fincl Services reported 7,567 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust reported 35.79 million shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Old Dominion Capital Mngmt reported 54,377 shares stake. Birinyi Assocs owns 14,500 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Atwood And Palmer holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 13,592 shares. The Oklahoma-based Asset Advsrs Lc has invested 5.86% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Douglass Winthrop Limited Company holds 65,118 shares. 152,000 are held by Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Holderness Investments reported 0.84% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 851,644 shares. Mrj Cap holds 1.78% or 107,575 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Voya Investment Management Limited Liability has 0.52% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 8.45M shares. Howard Mgmt reported 41,597 shares stake.

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96 million and $807.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets (VWO) by 10,405 shares to 165,102 shares, valued at $7.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,933 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,621 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class A.