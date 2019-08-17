Interocean Capital Holding in Walmart (WMT) Boosted as Stock Value Rose; New York State Teachers Retirement System Upped Its Black Hills (BKH) Holding by $362,600

Interocean Capital Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc bought 7,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The hedge fund held 344,934 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.64M, up from 337,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $322.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $112.99. About 10.96 million shares traded or 84.33% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – WALMART – KRISH IYER, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF WALMART INDIA, WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD THAT PART OF BUSINESS; 24/05/2018 – Walmart Joins Silicon Valley in Courting Moms Returning to Work; 30/04/2018 – UK grocer J Sainsbury announces merger deal with Walmart’s Asda; 30/03/2018 – Healthy Skepticism About Walmart and Humana; 30/05/2018 – MariaHalkias: Drew Holler, Walmart vp of people, said the way $WMT will judge success of its new college program is by; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- BIDDERS DISCOVER SIZEABLE TAX LIABILITIES IN WALMART BRAZIL OPERATIONS DURING DUE DILIGENCE; 30/05/2018 – The news comes as the U.S. labor market has been tightening, and Walmart has been sweetening its benefits to retain talent; 09/05/2018 – Walmart said on Wednesday that it would acquire an initial stake of roughly 77 percent in Flipkart; 03/04/2018 – Walmart Introduces With MoneyGram International the Walmart2World Global Money-Wiring Service; 30/04/2018 – Walmart’s Asda agrees UK merger deal with Sainsbury’s

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Black Hills Corp (BKH) by 5.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought 4,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.82% . The institutional investor held 95,594 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.08M, up from 90,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Black Hills Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $77.17. About 237,588 shares traded. Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) has risen 33.14% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.14% the S&P500. Some Historical BKH News: 14/03/2018 – Black Hills Rebuffs $1.1 Billion Offer for Colorado Utility; 14/03/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP – CONCERNED WITH LETTER OF INTEREST RELATED TO RELATIVELY LOW VALUATION ASSIGNED TO CO’S ASSETS; 27/03/2018 – Kansas CC: KCC approves tax reform settlements outlining credits owed to customers of Atmos and Black Hills; 15/03/2018 – Black Hills Rebuffs a $1.1 Billion Offer for Colorado Utility; 14/05/2018 – Nuveen Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Black Hills; 04/05/2018 – Black Hills at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 14/03/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP – CO HAS NO INTEREST IN SELLING COLORADO ELECTRIC UTILITY; 14/03/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP – ALSO CONCERNED ABOUT GETTING APPROVAL OF COLORADO PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION FOR PROPOSED DEAL; 03/05/2018 – BLACK HILLS 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.63; 16/03/2018 – Black Hills May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53 million and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 94,513 shares to 454,745 shares, valued at $12.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 95,846 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,699 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning invested in 46,329 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Moreover, Sky Invest Gp Ltd Co has 0.08% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 2,200 shares. Moreover, Wagner Bowman has 0.29% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.18% or 10,973 shares. Vanguard has invested 0.49% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Moreover, Richard C Young & has 1.05% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 1.17M shares. Stewart And Patten Limited Liability holds 3,252 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Advsr Cap Mgmt Ltd accumulated 12,269 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 0.43% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Torch Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 22,501 shares stake. Hs Management Prtnrs Limited Co stated it has 1.88 million shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 0.12% or 229,788 shares. Hendershot Invests stated it has 1,820 shares.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Will Walmart’s (NYSE:WMT) Interest in Digital Coins Send Bitcoin Soaring? – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Walmart Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Spotlight on Walmart’s margins – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Momentum And Discipline: The Street Weighs In On Walmart – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Chief Executive Doug McMillon said there should be a discussion about banning assault weapons in the U.S. – Live Trading News” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold BKH shares while 68 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 51.48 million shares or 1.86% less from 52.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Broderick Brian C holds 0.09% or 3,474 shares in its portfolio. Loomis Sayles & Ltd Partnership reported 349 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc invested in 462,581 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). Murphy holds 0.06% or 5,120 shares. C M Bidwell & Associate Limited holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) for 1,030 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Prns reported 0% stake. 403,533 are held by Ronna Sue Cohen. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al stated it has 0.17% in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). Commercial Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). Profund Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) for 9,639 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 52,100 shares. First Interstate Natl Bank has invested 0.06% in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). Rothschild & Company Asset Mngmt Us Inc invested 0.44% in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). Fifth Third Fincl Bank owns 0% invested in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) for 237 shares.

More notable recent Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Can We Expect From Black Hills Corporation’s (NYSE:BKH) Earnings In Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Black Hills Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could Black Hills Corporation’s (NYSE:BKH) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: Black Hills Corporation – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Merrill Lynch Much More Optimistic for Upside in Major Utilities in 2019 and Beyond – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: March 30, 2019.

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evergy Inc by 13,689 shares to 394,322 shares, valued at $22.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 44,654 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 939,067 shares, and cut its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).