Interocean Capital Holding in Starbucks (SBUX) Cut as Shares Rose; Amgen (AMGN) Holder Alpha Cubed Investments Has Lifted Position

Interocean Capital Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 79.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc sold 150,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 38,546 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, down from 188,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $95.69. About 5.26M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS EXPECTS TO RETURN ABT $20B TO HOLDERS THROUGH 2020; 19/04/2018 – Black Men Arrested at Starbucks Want to Make Sure `This Situation Doesn’t Happen Again’; 16/04/2018 – CMO Today: Martin Sorrell Resigns; Starbucks Apologizes For Customers’ Arrest; Comcast and Netflix Tie-Up; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO wants to meet black men arrested in U.S. cafe, apologize; 04/05/2018 – NESTLE IS SAID TO NEAR DEAL FOR STARBUCKS STORE-PRODUCTS UNIT; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen; 21/04/2018 – Starbucks Lacks Clear Guidance for Employees on Nonpaying Customers; 26/04/2018 – SBUX: New US @Starbucks stores less profitable than expected due to rising labor costs in urban markets, according to CFO Scott Maw #StarbucksEarnings – ! $SBUX; 02/05/2018 – Joint Statement from Starbucks ceo, Kevin Johnson, Donte Robinson and Rashon Nelson; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS – AGEEMENT PROVIDES FOR NESTLÉ TO PAY TO STARBUCKS A FEE OF $250 MLN UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 1.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc bought 1,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 96,121 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.26 million, up from 94,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $185.64. About 1.91M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS IT THE APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG TO AMGEN INC; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN-ALLERGAN: ABP 980 FOR TREATMENT OF THREE TYPES OF CANCER; 24/04/2018 – Amgen Sees FY Rev $21.9B-$22.8B; 11/04/2018 – Amgen Inc. | human immunoglobulin (IgG1K) monoclonal antibody that binds to interleukin 15 | N/A | 04/10/2018 | Treatment of refractory celiac disease. | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 15/05/2018 – FDA approves Pfizer’s biosimilar of Amgen’s Epogen; 17/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AND AMGEN ANNOUNCE FDA APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG™ (ERENUMAB-AOOE), A NOVEL TREATMENT DEVELOPED SPECIFICALLY FOR MIGRAINE PREVENTION; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO ADD OVERALL SURVIVAL; 23/05/2018 – Amgen Enters Groundbreaking Collaboration To Improve Symptom Management During Cancer Treatment; 22/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – ALL OF DIRECTOR NOMINEES WERE RE-ELECTED TO BOARD AT ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Plan to Make Praluent More Accessible, Affordable

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity.

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00M and $825.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 12,665 shares to 317,120 shares, valued at $17.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3,742 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,169 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fd (MGK).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $26.98 million activity. CULVER JOHN sold $11.64 million worth of stock or 169,096 shares.

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53M and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) by 6,411 shares to 137,516 shares, valued at $8.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Etf (IEMG) by 29,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,019 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Bk N A (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.18 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.