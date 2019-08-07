Interocean Capital Has Upped Its Stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $7.36 Million; Nea Management Company Has Upped Its Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Stake by $2.19 Million

Nea Management Company Llc increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc bought 364,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.43% . The institutional investor held 5.17 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.62M, up from 4.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $563.02M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.02. About 975,268 shares traded or 123.62% up from the average. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has risen 19.77% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AUPH News: 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8-10, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 18c

Interocean Capital Llc increased its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 52.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc bought 72,831 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 212,201 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.48 million, up from 139,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $353.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $110.43. About 9.47 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Consumer and Community Banking Rev $12.6B; 15/05/2018 – Model N Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – JPMORGAN ECM EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR WU IS SAID TO BE LEAVING BANK; 14/05/2018 – FORMER JPMORGAN CHINA CEO DAVID LI NAMED SENIOR CHINA OFFICER; 04/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 28/05/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Drop 28% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 05/03/2018 – Curt Espeland to address the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 02/05/2018 – Global Economy Perks Up as Goldman, JPMorgan Predict Rebound; 02/04/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Down 28% This Year, JP Morgan Leads; 15/05/2018 – Globant Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Reasons Why Investors Should Buy JP Morgan Stock Before JPM’s Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – US Futures Slump as China Hits Back at US on Trade, Currency – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “JP Morgan posts an earnings beat, but forecast on interest income disappoints – CNBC” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wells Fargo – Time To Be Brave – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53M and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alps Alerian Mlp Etf (AMLP) by 189,521 shares to 905,098 shares, valued at $9.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 83,707 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 242,626 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Grp Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Advisory Grp Inc Inc Inc holds 0.02% or 2,977 shares. Park Avenue Ltd Liability Corporation holds 34,163 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Weitz Investment holds 242,000 shares. Doheny Asset Management Ca accumulated 6,054 shares. Beech Hill Inc reported 0.37% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Company Il owns 792,815 shares. Majedie Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.89% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hyman Charles D accumulated 126,086 shares. Lifeplan Grp Incorporated reported 6,396 shares. Rockland Trust reported 18,093 shares stake. Mechanics Retail Bank Trust Department accumulated 37,619 shares or 0.87% of the stock. Alesco Advsrs Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 8,928 shares. Wesbanco Retail Bank invested 1.67% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bluecrest Capital Mngmt reported 0.14% stake. Florida-based Aviance Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).