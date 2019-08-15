Interocean Capital Has Upped Home Depot (HD) Stake by $2.03 Million; Callon Petroleum (CPE) Shareholder Viking Fund Management Lowered Stake by $1.05 Million as Stock Declined

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Callon Petroleum (CPE) by 40.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.06% . The institutional investor held 220,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, down from 370,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Callon Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $905.47 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $4.295. About 3.50 million shares traded. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 55.60% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 03/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum 1Q Rev $127.4M; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Associates Corporation Exits Callon Petroleum; 21/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO – THE AMENDMENT ALSO TO INCREASE BORROWING BASE FROM $700 MLN TO $825 MLN; 04/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 11; 24/04/2018 – Diversified Gas & Oil Significantly Strengthens Management Capabilities; 22/04/2018 – DJ Callon Petroleum Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPE); 31/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Launch of $300 Million Senior Unsecured Notes Offering

Interocean Capital Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 272.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc bought 10,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 14,551 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79M, up from 3,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $200.1. About 1.49 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold CPE shares while 69 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 285.62 million shares or 3.55% less from 296.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Arosa Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0.41% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 300,000 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt accumulated 108 shares. Tributary Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 1.15% or 2.10 million shares. Swiss National Bank has 0% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Huntington Natl Bank has 0% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 44,458 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Virtu Finance Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Corecommodity Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 173,453 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset accumulated 5,620 shares or 0% of the stock. Macquarie Gru Ltd reported 603,203 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited holds 177,652 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.02% or 22,934 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The has 0.01% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE).

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $401.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Petrole (NYSE:MPC) by 33,000 shares to 155,000 shares, valued at $9.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 74,502 were reported by Vigilant Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Cullinan Assoc invested in 18,775 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Permanens LP reported 192 shares stake. Utd Asset Strategies Incorporated reported 8,545 shares. New York-based Overbrook Management Corporation has invested 0.07% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Ronna Sue Cohen accumulated 234,761 shares. Macquarie Grp Incorporated owns 0.07% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 207,132 shares. Rothschild Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Com owns 11,726 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership has 17.28 million shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Holdg reported 240 shares. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards & Inc has 0.39% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.77% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2.08M shares. Dodge Cox has invested 0.01% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Rothschild & Asset Management Us holds 1,289 shares. Security Natl Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia reported 6,563 shares.

