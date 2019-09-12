Interocean Capital Has Upped General Mills (GIS) Stake; Allstate (ALL) Holding Has Raised by Salzhauer Michael

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 162.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 4,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 7,338 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $746,000, up from 2,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $106.61. About 792,086 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 19/04/2018 – Hagens Berman: Allstate and First National Accused of Cheating Consumers out of Thousands on Wrecked Vehicles; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $211M PRETAX; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Allstate Earns a Spot on the 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc; 09/04/2018 – Stuart Elliott: Allstate Quietly Drops Laura Ingraham in Internal Memo to Employees; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Private Equity Income Growth Cools After Surge in 2017; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: Estimates First-Quarter Catastrophe Losses $361 Million Pretax, $285 Million After-Tax; 06/03/2018 Allstate Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By MKM for Mar. 13-14; 12/04/2018 – CHECKR – NEW CUSTOMERS THAT HAVE SELECTED CO’S PLATFORM FOR BACKGROUND CHECKS ARE ADECCO, ALLSTATE, AND LYFT; 30/05/2018 – Life360 and Allstate Form Strategic Relationship to Transform Car Insurance and Personal Transportation

Interocean Capital Llc increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 553.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc bought 106,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The hedge fund held 125,768 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.61 million, up from 19,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $54.25. About 2.05M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 24/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barron’s; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK TO REFLECT HIGHER SUPPLY CHAIN COSTS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Net $941.4M; 23/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barrons.com; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buf; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Slides After Cutting Profit Forecast, Citing Costs; 09/05/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – SASTRE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF SIGNATURE FLIGHT SUPPORT; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS CEO JEFF HARMENING SPEAKS ON CALL; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s: Proceeds From General Mills Offering Will Be Used to Fund Part of Pending Blue Buffalo Acquisition

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold ALL shares while 275 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 242.10 million shares or 2.05% less from 247.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parkside Bancorp And Trust reported 0.11% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Cibc Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 80,956 shares. Calamos Advsr Limited Company stated it has 97,118 shares. Maryland-based Fort Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Savant Llc holds 9,043 shares. California-based Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Atwood & Palmer, Missouri-based fund reported 452 shares. Signaturefd Limited Company stated it has 2,619 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Farmers National Bank & Trust reported 1.09% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Franklin accumulated 76,452 shares. United Services Automobile Association holds 460,705 shares. Gulf Natl Bank (Uk) Ltd has 0.13% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 79,218 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 28,338 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 659,832 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Financial has 0.05% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL).

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $208.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 33,021 shares to 16,779 shares, valued at $735,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 12,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,338 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

More notable recent The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Allstate July catastrophe losses include Colorado hail storm – Seeking Alpha" on August 15, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc owns 1.08% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 160,295 shares. The New York-based Kings Point Capital Management has invested 0.03% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Cap Intl Limited Ca owns 569 shares. Moreover, Bartlett & Communication Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 6,217 shares. Somerset Grp Limited Liability Corp holds 4,232 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Virginia-based Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Webster Bancshares N A reported 0.02% stake. Philadelphia Tru, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 220,923 shares. Moreover, Eqis Mgmt has 0.02% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 4,385 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated invested in 1.14M shares. Canandaigua Natl Bank Company holds 0.25% or 25,693 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring holds 0.27% or 527,240 shares in its portfolio. Park Oh reported 0.04% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 1St Source Bancshares invested 0.06% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). First Interstate Bancorporation holds 0.01% or 471 shares.