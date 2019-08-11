Interocean Capital Has Trimmed Its Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $998,993; Broadfin Capital Position in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (IART) Has Lowered by $3.03 Million

Broadfin Capital Llc decreased its stake in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (IART) by 27.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc sold 55,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.59% . The hedge fund held 141,572 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.89M, down from 196,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.37B market cap company. It closed at $62.8 lastly. It is down 3.56% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IART News: 11/04/2018 – PRELIOS SPA PCRE.Ml – PRELIOS INTEGRA FINALIZES ACCORD WITH INSURANCE GROUP AMISSIMA FOR MANAGEMENT OF REAL ESTATE ASSETS; 27/03/2018 – Integra LifeSciences at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 11/04/2018 – Taylor & Francis Group Selects Integra Software Services as Their Core Full-service Production Partner for Global Journal Conte; 25/04/2018 – Sapiens Congratulates Integra on Being Named a Celent Model Insurer; 08/05/2018 – BBG BUYS INTEGRA REALTY RESOURCES OFFICES IN PACIFIC NORTHWEST; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES BOOSTS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORP – COMPANY IS RAISING ITS FULL-YEAR 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE BY $10 MLN TO A NEW RANGE OF $1.47 BLN TO $1.49 BLN; 07/05/2018 – INTEGRA REPORTS AMENDMENT & EXTENSION OF CREDIT TO MAY 3, 2023; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 49C; 25/04/2018 – FDA: Roche Diagnostics Corporation- Roche Acetaminophen assay 03255379160-HAcetaminophen (P) 20767174160- cobas c Integra

Interocean Capital Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc sold 7,187 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 226,283 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.63 million, down from 233,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $348.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 4.59 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – J&J – RECEIVED A BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY, A LEADING PRIVATE INVESTMENT FIRM, TO ACQUIRE ITS LIFESCAN BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN; 16/03/2018 – J&J – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN,; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Sales Outlook; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s oral diabetes drug beats Jardiance in study; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Macleods Pharma in talks with J&J for licence deal of tuberculosis drug – Economic Times; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 12/04/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – ANALYSIS SHOWING INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN PEOPLE WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES MELLITUS WITH/AT HIGH RISK FOR CV DISEASE

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $484.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 280,706 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $9.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics In.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold IART shares while 70 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 69.24 million shares or 2.35% less from 70.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ls Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 11,013 shares. Jefferies Gp Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Moreover, First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) for 20,673 shares. Globeflex Cap Ltd Partnership reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 33,058 shares. Raymond James Assoc holds 56,690 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Management owns 0.02% invested in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) for 476,398 shares. Hrt Limited Co holds 0.03% or 3,618 shares in its portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Holdg Llc has 0.39% invested in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) for 738,863 shares. Tributary Cap Management Ltd Liability Com owns 508,838 shares. Cap Interest Investors has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Lpl Lc stated it has 5,512 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART).

Analysts await Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 10.17% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.59 per share. IART’s profit will be $55.60 million for 24.15 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.96% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.51 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alexandria Cap Llc stated it has 0.59% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 426 shares. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.57% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Livingston Gru Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management) has 1.6% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Legacy Prns reported 40,228 shares. Alethea Capital Management Limited Liability holds 1.49% or 14,999 shares. 13.57 million were accumulated by Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada. 39,499 were reported by Ghp Invest Advsr. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 8.14M shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Company accumulated 223,897 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Bowen Hanes And holds 323,542 shares. Oakwood Cap Limited Liability Company Ca owns 46,623 shares. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Ltd Liability Co reported 1.32% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 141,536 were accumulated by Deprince Race And Zollo. Asset Mgmt One accumulated 1.52M shares.